The Kotaku AU Manga Club: The Best Things We Read In February

Looking for a new manga series to add to your evergrowing To Read pile? Well, you’re in luck, because Kotaku Australia’s resident anime and manga geeks – Alinah, Chris and Courtney – have put our heads together and compiled a few recommendations for the best things we’ve read over the past month. Some old, some new.

This time around, we’ve got a series about wanting to be the best rakugo performer, witches protecting a magical version of London, and a hitman-turned-convenience store owner.

Here are our favourite manga that we read this month.

The best manga we read in February

Akane-banashi by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue

I started reading this off the back of a recommendation, and I’m surprised by how much I’ve been enjoying it. The series revolves around the world of rakugo, which is a one-person performance where the rakugoka tells a theatrical story featuring multiple characters that all have their own unique voice and body language.

The series follows Akane who, after her father is expelled from a rakugo school, declares that she’ll become a great rakugoka. She’s spent six years, secretly studying under her father’s former master and is now ready to take the steps to become an official rakugoka.

I really like Suenaga’s writing – I didn’t even know what rakugo was before picking this up, and so far it’s done a pretty solid job of sucking me in with its characters and pacing. For a series that revolves around people telling stories, it never feels dry.

Moue does a fantastic job on art duties as well. They do a great job of communicating the different characters they’re performing by changing up the facial expressions and body language of Akane and the other rakugoka. Speech bubbles are also drawn differently to show a change in voice, which is a nice touch.

It’s interesting to see how the creators adapt the typical “I wanna be the best” structure of a fight manga series for something that, compared to a series like Naruto or One Piece, feels much more slice-of-life. Fight scenes are replaced with performances while training scenes and mentor characters all revolve around Akane perfecting her performance craft. Akane-banashi has been a refreshing break from the high-energy action series I usually read.

– Chris

Black Butler by Yana Toboso

Now before your eyes glaze over just hear me out.

While the Black Butler anime has many (rightful) detractors, I’ve recently started reading the manga. If not to relive my youthful days of watching anime on YouTube in 30 parts, then to experience the gothic Victorian-era setting that is still rare to see in the medium – and I’ve been pleasantly surprised. I wasn’t aware of just how much the anime deviated from the manga until I started reading. Pretty early on, a lot of the main plot completely changes, down to the main antagonist. It also feels like the gothic vibe is dialled way up in the manga, which pleases my 13-year-old self greatly.

For the uninitiated, Black Butler tells the story of Ciel Phantomhive, a young Earl who inherits the title after his parents are mysteriously killed. He enters a contract with the demon Sebastian, who vows to help him uncover the conspiracy behind his family’s deaths in exchange for the chance to consume his soul. Be careful not to cut yourself on that edge.

The manga feels like the unfiltered, less polished companion to the anime, and has grabbed my attention beyond just being the light reading experience I’d expected. If you also watched (and hyperfixated on) the show as a kid, reading the manga could be a great next step. Just trust me on this.

– Alinah

Burn the Witch by Tite Kubo

You might not have heard of Burn the Witch, but you’ve definitely heard of the mangaka’s previous work, Bleach. Tite Kubo first released this as a special one-shot back in 2018 set in the same universe, and it got a short anime adaptation. Currently, there are four more ‘limited series’ chapters.

I haven’t read or watched Bleach, but was drawn to Burn the Witch because of a certain character’s design that was perfectly tailored to attract me specifically. This character’s name is Bruno Bangnyfe, and no I’m not joking. While Bruno’s face could have been enough to keep me invested, Kubo’s unapologetic lean into the fantasy genre kept me hooked.

The manga is set in Reverse London, essentially a parallel version of the city where magic is an everyday aspect of life. It follows two witches working for a Dragon Management Agency to promote the coexistence between magical creatures and humans.

Now reading this won’t blow your mind, but I did find aspects of Burn the Witch stick with me after getting through it. If you want to get into something without the threat of 200+ chapters weighing down on you, give Burn the Witch a try.

– Alinah

Chainsaw Man (Vol. 12) by Tatsuki Fujimoto

While Chainsaw Man is far from an underappreciated manga, I think it’s high up on the list of misunderstood manga. I, along with I assume many others, took a look at Chainsaw Man and dismissed it as another shounen with an overly horny protagonist whose delusions are played off for laughs.

While I committed to reading the manga, it wasn’t until the end of Part 1 that I really got it. And that’s also the end of what I call the Chainsaw Man prologue – because Part 2 is where things take off. It follows series protagonist Denji as he enters high school, attempting to adjust to life as a regular student after the traumatic events of Part 1. While this might sound strangely slice-of-life, things descend into chaos very quickly.

Part 2 is far beyond where the anime is currently up to (and it might be a while until we catch up), but it’s where Chainsaw Man truly shines – and we have Asa Mitaka to thank for that. The newly introduced secondary protagonist is like a breath of fresh air not only for the series but for manga as a whole, and finally a self-insert “she’s just like me fr” character for the girls.

The manga’s theme of overcoming manipulation to forge a life you want to live is stronger than ever before, and I truly think this is one you need to jump into ASAP – Fujimoto is cooking something big, and you’ll want to be part of it when it all comes together.

– Alinah

Gachiakuta by Kei Urana

A gritty story with detailed art that flirts with themes of waste, environmentalism and classism in this dystopian manga series.

The manga follows Rudo, a young boy who is framed for the murder of his foster father. The fact that he lives in the slums and spends his day rummaging through trash for treasures that the upper class might have thrown out doesn’t help him prove his innocence. His sentence is death, but when Rudo is thrown into the Abyss, he finds out that the giant hole in the ground is actually inhabited by monsters made of junk and the Janitors – people that use ‘Jinki’ weapons to defeat these monsters.

I love this series because, like all good speculative fiction, it deals with real societal issues. Exploring the impacts of capitalism on not only the environment but also people – resulting in a massive class divide – through a shounen lens is honestly fantastic. Seeing Rudo and the Janitors fight for their lives using ‘junk’ as weapons in a place that’s essentially used as a rubbish tip for the upper classes is fun. The fight scenes are really well drawn and the character designs are gorgeous.

– Courtney

I know, I know. I’m extremely late to the party here. I love sports manga – Slam Dunk, Ping Pong and Cross Game are some of my all-time favourite series – so it’s weird that it’s taken me so long to get around to Haikyu. But I finally started reading it and it turns out this incredibly beloved manga series, is in fact, very good.

If you’re also late to the party, Haikyu follows Shoyo Hinata, who despite his short stature and inexperience, loves volleyball and wants nothing more than to play it. After losing to the extremely skilled but self-centred Tobio Kageyama, Hinata promises that he’ll get good and defeat him the next time they play one another. But things go astray when Hinata and Kageyama both end up on the same high school volleyball team, and now need to learn to work together.

I’m only two volumes in, but I’ve had a great time with what I’ve read so far. There’s a fun blend of different character personalities, and Furudate isn’t afraid to get silly at times. I love how he draws action scenes – the way he bends and stretches his characters is so expressive. Just solid cartooning that conveys the speed and movement of a game so well.

– Chris

River’s Edge by Kyoko Okazaki

If you’ve read any of Kyoko Okazaki’s other work, then you’ll know what to expect with River’s Edge. Originally published back in the early 1990s, it focuses on the crisscrossing lives and relationships of a group of high school students that feels downright nihilistic at times.

It’s high school drama, emotions are big and everything feels complicated. There’s Wakakusa who is dating the aggressive asshole Kannonzaki, but Kannonzaki is secretly sleeping with Wakakusa’s friend Rumi. Kannonzaki also bullies Yamada, a student who has recently struck up a friendship with Wakakusa. Yamada is dating a girl named Tajima, but that’s just a cover as he’s in the closet and isn’t interested in her at all.

After Wakakusa helps save Yamada when he’s locked in a gym locker after school, he offers to show her his treasure – a decomposing body that’s in a field by the river bank. Yamada didn’t kill the guy, it’s just something he goes to look at when he’s feeling down.

River’s Edge feels shocking at times – sex and violence are the name of the game – but Okazaki does a great job of capturing how aimless and angsty that transitionary state of late high school can be for some. It’s that feeling of wanting or being something else, but not knowing what that is.

More than anything, I love Okazaki’s art – it’s so stylistic and distinct. It’s cartoony and minimalist but with a deft precision. She uses the least amount of lines possible to convey an expression, leaving details for the backgrounds of scenes. This book is probably not for everyone, but it really landed with me.

– Chris

Sakamoto Days by Yuuto Suzuki

Sakamoto Days is a slice-of-life manga about a hitman who falls in love and decides to quit his life of crime to work in a convenience store.

There’s something really great about manga series that takes the mundane and combines it with the absurd to turn it into extreme gag humour. While Sakamoto Days isn’t the first to do this (The Way of the Househusband and One Punch Man spring to mind), it honestly never gets old.

Each chapter sees our main character, Sakamoto, trying to enjoy his life while being interrupted by the crime syndicate he used to work for. Luckily, he hasn’t lost any of his skills as the world’s best hitman, so he’s able to handle everything they throw at him (literally). The art style also has a nostalgic feel to it. I can’t tell if it’s the character designs, the detailed art or the use of screentones, but it’s easy on the eyes without being too simple.

I’m excited to keep reading this one because an anime is yet to be announced, and I know as soon as it gets an adaptation it’s going to blow up.

– Courtney

‘Tis Time For “Torture”, Princess by Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei

I prefer watching anime over reading manga, but sometimes I don’t get around to watching everything on my list. ‘Tis Time For “Torture”, Princess is one of those anime that I didn’t have time for, but I’m really enjoying the manga.

The series has a simple premise: a kingdom’s princess is captured by a group of demons. To get information out of her, the demons decide to ‘torture’ her. But their methods are… unconventional. They eat different kinds of foods in front of her and engage in fun activities which gives her FOMO so bad that she ends up spilling the tea on her own kingdom. Luckily, both the princess and the demons interrogating her are so silly that all she ever tells them is useless information – that they readily use to try and gain an advantage.

This is a lighthearted manga, with each chapter being around 15 pages in length, meaning it’s a nice and easy read, especially on days when you’re busy. The comedy is pretty basic, but being able to turn my brain off while I watch this princess drool over ramen is just a good time overall.

There are some questionable panels, like when the princess finally gets to enjoy a bite of food ( we’ve all been there). But it’s generally pretty wholesome.

– Courtney

Have you also read any of these series? What did you think of it? Is there a manga that you think we should be reading? Let us know in the comments!

