Breathe Easy Because The Demon Slayer Box Set Is On Sale With Over 60% Off

The fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be kicking off later this month with the upcoming movie To the Hashira Training, so what better way to get into the mood than by burning through the entire manga?

You’ve read the headline of this article, so you know where this is going – the complete manga box set for Demon Slayer is currently on sale for $139. It usually retails for $370, so that is a solid 62 per cent off.

The box set includes the series’ entire 23-volume run, a double-sided poster and an exclusive mini-book. With this discount, the individual price of each volume is around $6, which is pretty decent considering that they usually retail for around $17.99 each.

If you have even the slightest interest in anime or manga, you’ve heard about Demon Slayer. The manga ran from 2016 to 2020 in the pages of Shonen Jump and told the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a member of the titular Demon Slayer Corps, as he battles against various demonic enemies while attempting to cure his younger sister’s demon curse.

This discounted set is perfect if you want to jump onto the manga, especially if you’re someone who prefers to wait for a series to be fully collected once it ends (I’m sure you’ll get to read One Piece someday).

Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer has been an absolute runaway success, both as a manga and an anime. Even if you’re not an anime fan, you’ve seen something related to it here or elsewhere online.

According to Japan’s Oricon sales charts, there were 82.3 million copies of the manga sold from December 2, 2019, to November 30, 2020, and then another 29.5 million copies between December 7, 2020, and November 29, 2021. The first volume of the series was the third highest-selling manga volume of 2022, right after the first volumes of Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family. In 2023, it was the highest-selling manga volume and adult graphic novel overall.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is still the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. It has even passed the shonen rite of passage of inspiring a tie-in fighting game, with a Mario Party-esque game due out sometime this year.

