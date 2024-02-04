Every Persona 3 Reload Classroom And Exam Answer

Every Persona player knows that the most difficult part of these games isn’t taking down shadows, managing your hangout time, or getting Morgana to let you stay awake past 8 at night. The toughest part of being a Persona user is answering the difficult questions your teachers ask you during school hours.

Persona 3 had these in-game pop quizzes when it launched in 2006, and Persona 3 Reload has a new slate of questions for you to answer throughout your school year at Gekkoukan High School. Technically there’s no penalty for getting these questions wrong, but you’ll miss out on the social stat boosts you get for answering correctly, which will help you enter new social link routes and access new features, If you weren’t paying attention to your teacher’s lecture, or found yourself stuck on a difficult question, we have a nice cheat sheet for you here. Who needs to study when you’ve got us, right?

Persona 3 Reload April questions and answers

4/8, Question: What phrase symbolizes summer!?

Answer: Vivid carp streamers

4/18, Question: The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period—what are they called nowadays?

Answer: Middens

4/27, Question: Do you know which one’s not an algebraic spiral or whatever?

Answer: A

Persona 3 Reload May questions and answers

5/6, Question: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?

Answer: Pantograph

5/13, Question: Which tool did he use in his experiments?

Answer: The pendulum

5/15, Question: What’s the other name for “May sickness” —the more casual one?

Answer: May Blues

5/19 (Exam), Question: What is the other common expression used to describe “May sickness”?

Answer: May Blues

5/20 (Exam), Question: Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth?

Answer: A pendulum

5/21 (Exam), Question: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?

Answer: Electricity

5/22 (Exam), Question: During which historical period were middens most commonly used?

Answer: Jomon

Persona 3 Reload June questions and answers

6/15, Question: What phrase means, “able to see things for what they really are”?

Answer: Keen Eye

6/17, Question: What early religious practice was the origin of magic?

Answer: Shamanism

6/22, Question: What else do people call this curve?

Answer: Witch of Agnesi

6/25, Question: What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate?

Answer: The flutter effect

6/29, Question: What form of natural magic is used to find water sources?

Answer: Dowsing

Persona 3 Reload July questions and answers

7/3, Question: H-Hey, lend me a hand here, [Protagonist name]. What kinda tale is he talkin’ about?

Answer: About romance

7/8, Question: Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence? “Because it is 10:30 right now, we will not reach the theater in time, it’s already started, to my dismay.”

Answer: Between “time” and “it’s.”

7/9, Question: At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what it was?

Answer: Social disparity

7/10, Question: What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called?

Answer: Kabbalah

7/11, Question: Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs!

Answer: Katana

7/14 (Exam), Question: Which form of magic is used to find water sources?

Answer: Dowsing

7/15 (Exam), Question: How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?

Answer: An error in translation

7/16 (Exam), Question: Who designed the prototype for the katana?

Answer: Taira No Masakado

7/17 (Exam), Question: There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it?

Answer: Comma splice

Persona 3 Reload September questions and answers

9/1, Question: What property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity?

Answer: Resistance

9/10, Question: H-Hey, [Protagonist name], do you know what it means to “spill the beans”?

Answer: To reveal a secret

9/11, Question: Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?

Answer: The Hermetica

9/14, Question: Who is one referring to when speaking of their “better half”?

Answer: Their soulmate

9/26, Question: What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?

Answer: Tetractys

Persona 3 Reload October questions and answers

10/7, Question: Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement?

Answer: Dopamine

10/10, Question: Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that gave rise to many other magical societies?

Answer: Helena Blavatsky

10/13 (Exam), Question: The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-production.

Answer: Addiction

10/14 (Exam), Question: Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem?

Answer: Pythagoras

10/15 (Exam), Question: What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love to someone…

Answer: Superconductivity

10/16 (Exam), Question: What is the meaning of the phrase “to spill the beans”?

Answer: To reveal a secret

10/19, Question: We used the number “zero” a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though?

Answer: India

10/22, Question: Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April?

Answer: Venus

10/26, Question: But there’s one region that instead calls it “the month with gods,” because that’s where they all go! Do you know which one it is?

Answer: Izumo

10/30, Question: A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is?

Answer: Beta-amylase

Persona 3 Reload November questions and answers

11/7, Question: What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?

Answer: The Upanishads

11/12, Question: What was she describing with such a sparse line?

Answer: Her favorite time in winter

11/30, Question: In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to?

Answer: The cherry blossom

Persona 3 Reload December questions and answers

12/7, Question: What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms?

Answer: The ozone layer

12/9, Question: What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?

Answer: Kido

12/11, Question: Do you know which of the following is an irregular plural noun?

Answer: Lives

12/14 (Exam), Question: Which of the following originated in India?

Answer: The number zero

12/15 (Exam), Question: When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide?

Answer: Maltose

12/16 (Exam), Question: Which roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April?

Answer: Venus

12/17 (Exam), Question: In The Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms?

Answer: Murasaki-no-Ue

12/18 (Exam), Question: Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form?

Answer: Geeses

12/22, Question: What do we call the feeling of joy that comes from a near-death experience?

Answer: Euphoria

Persona 3 Reload January questions and answers

1/8, Question: “The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place.” Where is this “certain place” he’s referring to?

Answer: The underworld

1/18, Question: I’ve mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other?

Answer: Circe

