Your First Look At A Card From The New MTG Fallout Set, As A Treat

Magic: The Gathering: Universes Beyond – Fallout is dropping soon, bringing Vault-tec approved cards from the Fallout universe to the world of Magic. Based on previews so far, there’s plenty of iconic characters in the set from raiders, mutants, and of course, the best boy Dogmeat. Before Magic: The Gathering: Universes Beyond – Fallout releases on March 8, we’ve got a global exclusive card preview for you.

Strap in, Vault Dwellers – meet Lily Bowen, Raging Grandma. Jacobstown’s favourite nightkin bi-centenarian comes to Magic: The Gathering: Universes Beyond – Fallout as a Legendary Creature.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Villarrte Image: Wizards of the Coast / Villarrte

Lily makes her appearance as a four cost green mutant warrior that starts out as a 0/0. Starting off with vigilance, Lily enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters. At the beginning of your upkeep, double the number of counters on the card if its power is 16 or less. Otherwise, remove all but one +1/+1 counter from it, then gain one life for each of the counters removed this way.

It’s safe to say Lily Bowen, Raging Grandma could be a very formidable card on field, and for a relatively low cost you can build up to a 30/30 creature quickly (before it all comes crumbling down on your next turn). Thankfully, even when Lily drops back to 1/1, you’ll have the benefit of gaining a whole heap of life as a bonus. Lily Bowen, Raging Grandma comes to Magic: The Gathering: Universes Beyond – Fallout in both a normal treatment and a borderless version.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Villarrte

While a raging grandma is all sorts of fun to bring to a range of decks, the upcoming Fallout set has plenty more where that came from. To check out Magic: The Gathering: Universes Beyond – Fallout and get in on the action, you can attend a Commander Launch Party at your local WPN store ahead of the full release on 8 March.

Image: Wizards of the Coast