Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Rise Of The Ronin In Australia

Announced during a PlayStation showcase back in 2022, Rise of the Ronin is a brand-new action RPG from Team Ninja and from what we’ve seen so far, it’s looking pretty good. Set in 19th-century Japan, you’ll play as a wandering ronin navigating his way through the final moments of the Tokugawa Shogunate.

We got another look at Rise of the Ronin during the recent State Of Play showcase and it looks like the game is playing towards Team Ninja’s strengths with some very slick swordplay and action sequences. The studio behind the modern Ninja Gaiden and Nioh series certainly knows its way around samurai and ninja-heavy action games. Hopefully, that experience will be the extra edge that will help Rise of the Ronin stand out in what is now a somewhat crowded genre of samurai games.

Rise of the Ronin is due out on March 22, which is shaping up to be a big day for new game releases. Here’s where you can nab a cheap preorder before then.

Where can you get Rise of the Ronin for cheap in Australia?

Rise of the Ronin is a PS5 exclusive and a full-price copy will set you back $124.95. If you’re after the cheapest copy of Rise of the Ronin, Amazon Australia, Big W and JB Hi-Fi list the game for $109. Amazon has the added perk of free shipping.

Regardless of where you preorder Rise of the Ronin from, you’ll get four combat styles, along with the Iga Ninja’s katana and armour set as bonus unlocks.

The game has a deluxe edition, but it’s only available digitally. Here’s what you get in the pack:

Iga Ninja’s Staff

Toyokuni Paired Swords

Bando Warrior Armour set

Japanese Formal Wear set

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Rise of the Ronin in Australia:

Rise of the Ronin will be released in Australia on March 22, exclusively on the PS5.

