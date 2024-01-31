Welcome to another Talk Amongst Yourselves, a home for Kotaku Australia readers to chat about anything and everything. Ask us questions in the comments. Get recommendations on new indie or AAA games! Rant about something at work, or have a whine about Windows updates. Whatever you prefer, drop a comment in here, and you’ll find a friend.

For more chats, don’t forget to join our Discord! We have a wonderful and welcoming community of like-minded readers, and we’d love for you to be a part of it. Talk about games, movies, and memes, ask David and Emily questions in the #AskKotaku channel, or even find a squad in #LookingForGroup. Come by and say hello. We’d love to see you. (If the Discord link above isn’t working, let us know in the comments or via our social media channels, and we’ll get it fixed for you).

Image: Kotaku Australia