Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Dragon’s Dogma 2 In Australia

Announced back in July 2022, as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations for the first game, the long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2 is only a few weeks away. The sequel to the cult-favourite action RPG will use the ever-versatile RE Engine and, if this hands-on preview is anything to go by, it has the potential to be one of 2024’s best new game releases.

After launching a gameplay reveal trailer back in May 2023, Capcom’s promotion producer Ken Mendoza noted that Dragon’s Dogma has maintained its popularity thanks to the quality of its combat and a unique pawn system, and that “Dragon’s Dogma 2 follows in its footsteps elevating these elements further to create a truly immersive fantasy world for your adventures ahead.”

Kotaku recently got a hands-on preview of the game, and you can read our reaction to Dragon’s Dogma 2 here. In short, we were very impressed by the experience, especially when compared to the original game:

“Part Monster Hunter, part Japanese interpretation of Skyrim, the original Dragon’s Dogma was a jumble of poorly explained mechanics. But thankfully, everything’s much more clear and intuitive this time around. While there’s still a slightly unruly quality to the sequel, it feels beguiling rather than frustrating, a game world beckoning you to explore its oddities on your own terms.”

Whether you’re a diehard fan who has been eagerly waiting for this day to come, or just love a good action RPG, here’s where you can preorder Dragon’s Dogma 2 for cheap, ahead of its release in late March.

Where can you get Dragon’s Dogma 2 for cheap in Australia?

Physical copies of Dragon’s Dogma 2 are retailing for $119.95, on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the digital versions will set you back $107.95. If you’re after the cheapest price for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Amazon Australia, Gorilla Gaming, JB Hi-Fi and Mighty Ape are all offering $99 preorders. Amazon has the edge here, as it offers free shipping.

Preordering the standard game will give you the ‘Superior Weapons Quartet’ as a bonus. If you go with the delxue edition, which is digital only, you’ll get the ‘Superior Weapons Quartet’ and ‘Ring of Assurance’ as a preorder bonus. The deluxe edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 also includes a stack of extras, such as:

Explorer’s Camping Kit

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Heartfelt Pendant

Ambivalent Rift Incense

Makeshift Gaol Key

Art of Metamorphosis

Wakestone

1,500 Rift Crystals

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PS5 and Xbox in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $99 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping Gorilla Gaming : $99 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $99 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) Mighty Ape : $99 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) PlayStation Store : $107.95 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)

: $107.95 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe) Microsoft Store : $107.96 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)

: $107.96 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe) The Gamesmen : $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $119.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

If you preorder Dragon’s Dogma 2 through Fanatical, the standard and deluxe editions are priced at $88.52 and $100.81, respectively. Green Man Gaming has also discounted both editions of the game, which are one cent more expensive than Fanatical’s pricing.

The standard and deluxe editions for the PC version include the same extras as the aforementioned console versions.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PC in Australia:

Fanatical : $88.52 (Standard) | $100.81 (Deluxe)

: $88.52 (Standard) | $100.81 (Deluxe) Green Man Gaming : $88.53 (Standard) | $100.82 (Deluxe)

: $88.53 (Standard) | $100.82 (Deluxe) Steam: $107.96 (Standard) | $122.95 (Deluxe)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released in Australia on March 22 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows.

