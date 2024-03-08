Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Are Going Wild With The Character Creator

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is dropping on March 22 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and in advance of that, Capcom has released the game’s character creator so folks can already enjoy the age-old tradition of spending hours tinkering with their in-game appearance. As is customary with these tools, players are having a blast customizing their characters in all sorts of ways and sharing the results online, posting their renditions of actor Willem Dafoe, Bethesda’s Todd Howard, and many more.

Read more: Dragon’s Dogma 2 Drops Free Character Creator, Time To Make Some Mutants

During a Capcom Highlights livestream on March 7, the company revealed that the free character creator will allow you to transfer your custom Arisen (player character) and Main Pawn (primary companion) to the full game when Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes out in about two weeks. You can customize and store up to five versions of both characters, which is great because there are a wide variety of sliders you can use to fine-tune the look of your characters before the journey gets underway.

On social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, players are sharing their creations. Some of them are absurd, like this freaky little guy that would fit right in with Attack on Titan’s titan designs, but a lot of them are both accurate and inspired. This Willem Dafoe looks very much like the American actor. Apparently, Scooby Doo’s Shaggy Rogers is gonna slay the dragon, which I’d absolutely love to see. Todd Howard has left Bethesda Game Studios to go on a monster-killing adventure. Vladimir Putin (ew) is here, and so too is Gollum (double ew). Folks are making their cats, which I find so very sweet. And it seems the creation tool does Black characters some justice. You love to see it.

All of this reminds me of Street Fighter 6’s character creator and the weirdos that would populate the lobbies. Although none of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 characters I’ve seen thus far are as frightening as the monstrosities that filled the online world of Capcom’s fighting game, the company is certainly providing no shortage of ways for folks to produce the most unhinged designs possible.

Read More: Dragon’s Dogma 2 Devs Say Fast Travel Use Is A Sign Of Boring Worlds

Everything I’ve seen has certainly got me feeling inspired. Maybe I’ll download the character myself and get a head start before Dragon’s Dogma 2’s March 22 release. That way, I won’t have to spend as much time fiddling with sliders and toggles and, instead, can get right to cooking some real-ass meat.