This Week In Games Australia: Too Many Huge Games, Send Help

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

As you might have noticed, TWIG took a break last week over the Victorian Labour Day public holiday. We’re back this week and ready to walk you through all the major releases.

This week, there is so much AAA going on around here. Apparently, numerous major publishers have decided the second-to-last week of March 2024 is really valuable for market share. Hi-Fi Rush makes its PS5 bow today. Alone in the Dark drops on Wednesday. Final Fantasy XIV Online finally comes to Xbox platforms, and Horizon: Forbidden West jumps to PC on Thursday. And then, the grand finale, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Rise of the Ronin all arrive on Friday.

So, yeah. Bit on this week.

In amongst all this AAA tumult, the indies have withdrawn a bit. Some are trying to muscle in here and there — very fun and silly Aussie-made shooter Bears in Space is giving it a red hot go — but many others appear happy to give this busy week a wide berth.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

March 18

Hi-Fi Rush (PS5)

March 19

Lightyear Frontier (XSX, PC, XBO)

March 20

Alone in the Dark (PS5, XSX, PC)

March 21

Final Fantasy XIV Online (XSX)

Horizon: Forbidden West – Complete Edition (PC)

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Krimson (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

March 22

Bears in Space (PC) 🇦🇺

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5, XSX, PC)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS)

Rise of the Ronin (PS5)

Image: PlayStation, Capcom, Nintendo, Kotaku Australia