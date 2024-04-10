You Can Get Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 Plan For The Price Of NBN 50

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you like to change your NBN plan every six months to take advantage of introductory offers, or you just enjoy a good discount in general, Aussie Broadband has rolled out a few deals across its NBN plans. Depending on the plan you go with, you can save between $60 to $120 across your first six months with the provider.

Here’s what Aussie Broadband’s NBN deals look like, and how they compare with other internet providers.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

What do Aussie Broadband’s NBN deals look like?

As you can see, Aussie Broadband is running discount offers for its NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

With this introductory deal active, you can currently pick up Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 plan for the same price as its NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months, and then $95 per month after that. To get this Aussie Broadband deal, you’ll need to use the promo code ‘SWITCH10‘ when signing up.

All of Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans have no contract term, so you’re free to give them the flick for another plan or internet provider whenever you like. In the context of this NBN 100 offer, if you’re keen on sticking with Aussie in the long run and don’t want to pay more than $85 per month, you could take this NBN 100 plan and then swap to its NBN 50 plan once the introductory discount period ends.

If you’re after a bigger discount or faster download speeds, you can save $20 per month for the first six months of your internet connection if you sign up for Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 245Mbps for its NBN 250 plan, which is currently available for $99 per month. Once that discount period ends the plan will return to its standard price of $119 per month.

With Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plan, you’ll only pay $109 per month for the first six months, before it increases to $129 per month after that. Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, making it one of the faster internet providers in this tier (although not the fastest).

To get these NBN 250 and NBN 1000 deals from Aussie Broadband, you’ll need to use the promo code ‘SWITCH20‘.

All of these Aussie Broadband offers are available until April 30.

How does Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 plan compare?

While you’ll be able to save $120 with Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 offer, even with that discount, it isn’t the cheapest plan available in this speed tier.

If you’re after a cheap NBN 250 plan, Spintel is currently offering one that’s $75 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $85.95 per month thereafter. Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which isn’t slow per se, but slower compared to some of the other providers here.

Exetel is offering a plan for $83.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, before increasing to $98.99 per month after that. As far as typical evening speeds go, Exetel is reporting 220Mbps.

If you’re after a congestion-free NBN plan, Swoop is reporting speeds of 250Mbps. The plan will set you back $84 per month for the first six months, and then $119 per month after that.

Next is Dodo, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 245Mbps, which matches what Aussie Broadband has on offer. Dodo is a hair more expensive than Swoop’s introductory price of $85 per month. However, it has a cheaper full-price plan of $110 per month. You can also save an extra $10 per month when you bundle in an electricity and gas service from Dodo.

How does Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plan compare?

Similar to Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 connection, there are only a few providers that match or surpass its NBN 1000 plans. If you’re after an internet connection in this speed tier, a few options are cheaper than what Aussie Broadband is offering while delivering the same speeds, or better.

Superloop has the cheapest and fastest plan in this speed tier – $99 per month for the first six months and then $109 per month thereafter. The provider is reporting evening speeds of 700Mbps.

Swoop has an NBN 1000 plan with the same introductory discounts as Supleroop – $99 per month – although with lower typical evening speeds of 582Mbps. This price will last for the first six months of your plans, before making a fairly sharp increase to $139 per month. Swoop’s plans are contract-free, so if you aren’t keen on sticking around for that price increase you can leave the provider with no strings attached.

TPG has recently refreshed the pricing of its NBN plans, so you can currently pick up an NBN 1000 connection for $104.99 per month. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps. Similarly, Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps at a fixed rate of $105 per month.

Image: Aussie Broadband/Pokemon Company