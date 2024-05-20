2024’s Most Under-Marketed AAA Video Game Launches This Week

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week’s biggest release is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you didn’t know that Hellblade 2 was out this week, you might not be the only one. Xbox seems to have left its marketing for this title very late — and what little there’s been has mostly been confined to launch time graphics on social media. It’s the direct sequel to the breakout 2017 hit Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and a game that Xbox made a big noise about. It acquired studio Ninja Theory on the strength of the original Hellblade, and made a splash at The Game Awards when it announced the sequel. Now that the game is finally here, it seems Xbox hasn’t really spent the money to tell people about it. The game will continue Senua’s story, though its focus on her deteriorating mental health may prove to be too much for some players. As with the original, I expect the challenge of Hellblade 2 to be a psychological one.

Ubisoft’s free-to-play multiplayer shooter xDefiant also arrives this week, its attempt to blend Call of Duty Warzone with a suite of its own IP. Inlcuded in the ranks are a number of squads from various Tom Clancy games like Ghost Recon and The Division, as well as Echelon from Splinter Cell. There are also a few from other Ubi titles, like the hacker group DedSec from Watch Dogs. Early buzz is quite good, we wait to see how it fares.

Paper Mario:The Thousand-Year Door also launches this week, a long-time-coming remake of the beloved 2002 Gamecube title. Will it be one of the last big Switch exclusives before the Switch 2 arrives? Time’s gonna tell. It’s Ninty, and the original was great, so I fully expect this to be great as well.

Beyond that, we have a stack of great indies releasing to market this week. The Tower on the Borderland and Paper Trail both deserve a special mention, as do Duck Detective and Zet Zillions.

There’s loads to be play this week, so let’s get stuck in.

May 21

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (XSX, PC)

Songs of Conquest (PC)

System Shock (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

The Tower on the Borderland (PC)

xDefiant (PS5, XSX, PC)

May 22

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (PC, NS, XBO, PS4)

Paper Trail (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Survival: Fountain of Youth (PC)

May 23

Harvest Hunt (PC)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS)

RKGK/Rakugaki (PC)

Venture to the Vile (PC)

May 24

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami (PC, NS)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS5)

Retail

Hauntii (PC)

Rocket Rumble (PS5, XSX, PC)

Songs of Silence (PC)

Early Access

Slave Zero X (PS5, NS)

World of Goo 2 (PC, NS)

Zet Zillions (PC)

May 25

Besiege: The Splintered Sea (PC)

