9 Demos You Need To Play During Steam’s LudoNarraCon 2024

It’s that time of year again, LudoNarraCon! The annual Steam festival organized by indie publisher Fellow Traveller (known for games like Citizen Sleeper) is back as of May 9 and will run until May 13. Like previous years, the festival brings with it sales, panels with interesting developers, and exciting demos for upcoming games.

LudoNarraCon’s focus is on indie games which push the idea of what game narratives can be, so the collection of titles in the festival is always worth checking out.

With so many game demos to choose from, and only so much time to play them all, we’ve picked the nine demos you shouldn’t miss.

Afterlove EP

Image: Fellow Traveller

The road to getting a playable version of the music-centric visual novel Afterlove EP into gamers’ hands has been a long one. In 2022, Afterlove EP creator Mohammad Fahmi (who also created barista sim Coffee Talk) tragically passed away, and the game was put on indefinite pause. But now, developer Pikselnesia has released a demo ahead of a planned release later this year. It gives players a taste of the game which follows band member Rama as he learns to cope with the sudden passing of his girlfriend and to reconnect with the rest of his band. It’s a gorgeously animated story that blends visual novel and rhythm mechanics while telling an emotionally resonant story about grief.

Sorry We’re Closed



Image: Akupara Games

It’s a good time to be a retro-inspired survival horror game fan. On top of games like Signalis and Crow Country, LudoNarraCon is offering a taste of Sorry We’re Closed. It has the expected genre trappings you know and love, but what makes the game special is its visual style, which feels more like the vaporwave indie-title Paradise Killer than Resident Evil. With a great mix of nostalgia and modern sensibilities, Sorry We’re Closed is carving itself a spot in a crowded field thanks to delightful gunplay, eye-popping art, and a fascinating story the demo only begins to unravel.

Angeline Era



Image: Analgesic Productions

For a specific type of indie sicko, just the name Analgesic Productions is enough to get excited about. The developer has made some incredible titles including Anodyne 2 and Sephonie—that are always retro-inspired with a hint of something fresh and subversive going on. So a demo for its next game, Angeline Era, is not to be missed. This is an action-adventure game that’s heavy on intense boss fights. Aesthetically, it takes inspiration from the N64 and PS1 with its early 3D models.

Hauntii

Image: Firestoke

Hauntii is a slightly spooky but cute adventure game about a ghost in the afterlife. But in this game, not everything about death is as it seems, and the titular ghost is after some answers. To get them, Hauntii possesses creatures in the world to complete progressively more complex puzzles. It’s a fun adventure game with a beautiful hand-drawn art style, worth trying out.

Fishbowl

Image: imissmyfriends.studio

One of the more down-to-earth demos is Fishbowl, a slice-of-life coming-of-age story. Set within the protagonist’s home, you complete mundane tasks like working from home, video-calling loved ones, and sorting through your belongings to uncover old memories. It’s a heartwarming story that is helped by some great writing, bringing the seemingly small and simple world to life.

The Horror at Highrook

Image: Nullpointer Games

The Horror at Highrook feels more like a tabletop RPG than a video game. I mean that in a good way! Taking control of a team of cult investigators, players are sent to investigate the mysterious goings on in a mansion. It’s a card-based RPG that has you completing various tasks, like summoning aid in the form of demonic entities, as you work to uncover what exactly happened at this house. Anybody who loves board games like Betrayal at House on the Hill should check this demo out.

The Posthumous Investigation

Image: Mother Gaia Studio

I am a sucker for a detective game and time loops. The Posthumous Investigation takes place in a greyscale, noir-inspired Brazil as you investigate a murder. Like all good time loops, by poking at different paths you’ll slowly learn more information that can be used to progress further your next go around. The time loop mechanic is always fun, and it’s supported by a great aesthetic.

Wander Stars

Image: Fellow Traveller

The first thing you’ll probably notice about the gorgeous Wander Stars is its classic anime-inspired aesthetic. But the turn-based RPG is more than a pretty face. The game’s combat system is centered around different words that the player can string together to form unique attacks during encounters. It allows for so much freedom in how the player approaches combat that it’s always a joy to try something new. For fans of retro RPGs, this is a can’t-miss game to put on the wishlist.

Baladins

Image: Armor Games Studios

Everything about roleplaying adventure Baladins is oozing with charm. The Paper Mario-inspired art, the funny dialogue, and the tabletop choose-your-own-adventure story are all wonderfully designed. Taking on the role of one of four adventures, Baladins asks players to strike out on their own adventure and see where it takes them. It’s a comedic fantasy jaunt filled with fun characters, only made better by the ability to play with friends!

Of course, this is by no means a comprehensive list of demos available during LudoNarraCon. Once you’ve gotten through these games, go try some more. You might be surprised at how much there is to add to your wishlist.