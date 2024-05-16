Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Assassin’s Creed Shadows In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Swords at the ready, because we finally know when Assassin’s Creed Shadows will arrive. Originally revealed back in 2022 under the working title of Assassin’s Creed Red, this latest instalment of Ubisoft’s long-running stealth-action series will take place in 16th Century Japan and is set to launch in November.

After taking a comparatively smaller scale approach to the series with Mirage, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be returning to the sprawling open-world systems of Odyssey and Valhalla. In it, you’ll play as two characters – Yasuke, an African samurai, and Naoe, a shinobi – who each come with their own skills. The character you go with will determine your playstyle, with Yasuke leaning towards strength-focus swordplay, while Naoe favours stealth and shadows. You can also expect different weather conditions, as the seasons will change as you progress through the game.

However, it wouldn’t be a Ubisoft game without an eye-watering amount of different editions. So here’s everywhere in Australia where you can preorder the one-hundred million different releases for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Where can you get Assassin’s Creed Shadows for cheap?

Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is retailing for $109.95, but Mighty Ape currently has a preorder price of $79. After that, the next cheapest price comes from JB Hi-Fi at $99 and then The Gamesmen for $99.95.

Regardless of where you preorder the game, you’ll also receive a bonus quest, Thrown to the Dogs. You’ll also need an internet connection to download the game, even if you buy a physical copy.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Assassin’s Creed Shadows in Australia:

Both JB Hi-Fi and EB Games are offering exclusive versions of the base game – the Limited and Special editions, respectively. Both editions feature the same bonus content, but depending on which store you buy the game from will determine which character can access the gear and weapon sets.

If you go with the Limited Edition from JB Hi-Fi, you’ll get the Sekiryu Character Pack, which includes gear and weapon sets for Naoe, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket.

If you pick up the Special Edition through EB Games, you’ll get the Sekiryu Character Pack, which has gear and weapon sets for Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket.

JB Hi-Fi (Limited Edition) : $99 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $99 (PS5 | Xbox) EB Games (Special Edition): $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

If you prefer to do your gaming on PC, or you have one of the fancy Macs with silicon chips, here’s where you preorder Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

Where can you get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition for cheap?

Image: Ubisoft

The Gold Edition includes the base game and the Thrown to the Dogs preorder bonus quest, along with a season pass that will will let you access two upcoming expansions and another bonus quest. You’ll also be able to access the game three days before launch (November 12).

Here’s where you can preorder the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition for cheap in Australia:

Image: Ubisoft

And then there’s the Ultimate Edition. This includes everything in the Gold Edition, plus Sekiryu Character Pack (gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, Dragon Tooth trinket), the Sekiryu Hideout Pack (four unique ornaments to customise the hideout for your shinobi league), five skill points and the Red Dragon filter in Photo mode.

Here’s where you can buy the Ultimate Edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

EB Games is also offering a Collector’s Edition, which comes with everything included in the Ultimate Edition, plus a Naoe and Yasuke statue, a unique SteelBook case, a collector’s art book, a world map, a Creed wall scroll, two sumi-e lithographs and a life-sized replica of Naoe’s katana tsuba.

Here’s where you can buy the Collector’s Edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

EB Games: $359.95 (PS5 | Xbox | PC)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac and Amazon Luna in Australia on November 15 (or November 12 if you get the Gold Edition).

Image: Ubisoft/Kotaku Australia