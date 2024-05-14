Ubisoft Just Revealed Assassin’s Creed Red’s Full Title, Trailer This Week

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is now Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Ubisoft has confirmed we’ll be getting the cinematic trailer world premiere this week.

Posting to the official X (formerly Twitter) account, Ubisoft shared a teaser video showing a large red hourglass in what appears to be Japan with a countdown until the trailer reveal, which is set for 9:00 AM PT on 15 May – we’ll break that down into Aussie times below. “Assassin’s Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” the post reads alongside confirmation of the premiere timing.

Alongside the confirmation of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer reveal times, Ubisoft appears to have (maybe) accidentally confirmed the game’s release date, too. The YouTube placeholder page for the trailer drop originally looked to confirm a November 15, 2024 release date – this detail has now been removed from the description entirely, although a number of screenshots of the description have reportedly captured the original writeup.

For now, this little tidbit remains unconfirmed, although we might get more details come trailer day – every other mainline Assassin’s Creed title has launched in October or November so this does track in line with Ubisoft’s previous releases, as well as their confirmation that Assassin’s Creed Shadows would release this fiscal year (prior to March 2025).

Alongside the possible release date for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the Ubisoft store listing’s metadata appears to also suggest that the title will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4 – although insider Shinobi602 claims that it won’t be launching on PS4 at all. Given there’s no mention of an Xbox One release, it looks like previous-gen consoles could be given the flick for this one – although, again, none of this is likely to be confirmed prior to the trailer reveal (or perhaps even the June Ubisoft Forward).

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Australia and New Zealand watch times

With the Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer due on May 15 at 9 AM PT via YouTube, here’s when that shakes out across Australia and NZ.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD TAS

2:00 AM AEST

Thursday, May 16

SA, NT

1:30 AM ACST

Thursday, May 16

WA

12:00 AM AWST

Thursday, May 16

NZ

4:00 AM NZST

Thursday, May 16

We first got confirmation of the existence of Assassin’s Creed Shadows in September 2022, then called Codename RED – alongside codename JADE and HEXE. The teaser video at the time showed a ninja jumping into frame and not much else, although the title was described as being set in Feudal Japan, with players able to “experience the full Shinobi fantasy” in the open-world RPG title.



We’ll likely see even more on Assassin’s Creed Shadows come June 10 when the Ubisoft Forward goes ahead during gamer Christmas (AKA ‘Not E3’, AKA ‘Keigh-3’, AKA Summer Game Fest week) – you can check out all the Aussie watch times for every showcase and presentation here if you’re keen to set your calendar dates and alarms.

Image: Ubisoft