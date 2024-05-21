These Are The Best And Cheapest NBN 100 Plans Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for an internet connection that’s both relatively fast and affordable, then an NBN 100 plan is your best bet. An NBN 100 plan will still give you decent speeds and, in most cases, you’ll be paying around $85 per month. However, most internet providers offer some competitive introductory discounts, so depending on which one you go with you can snag one of these NBN 100 plans for under $70 for the first few months of your connection.

If you’re looking to keep the cost of your monthly internet bill as low as possible, we recommend swapping providers every six months. That way you can make use of all these different introductory offers and avoid paying for a full-price NBN 100 connection.

On top of these discounts, most of the providers covered here are reporting typical download speeds of 100Mbps, which means the fastest NBN 100 plans are also the cheapest options. Here are your best options for a cheap NBN 100/20 and NBN 100/40 plan.

The cheapest NBN 100 plans

For the outright cheapest, Dodo is offering a connection for only $64 per month, for the first six months of your plan. After this discount period, your monthly bill will jump up to $85 per month. This offer is available until June 25.

Next up is Tangerine, which is offering an introductory deal where you’ll pay $64.90 per month for the first six months, and then $84.90 per month after that.

If you’re a new customer, Exetel‘s NBN 100 plan is $68.99 per month for the first six months, and then $84.99 per month after that. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed booths each month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to the provider’s NBN 250 speeds (220Mbps). However, your home will need to have a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection to support these NBN 250 speeds.

With SpinTel‘s introductory deal, you’ll be paying $69 per month for the first six months, and then $79.95 per month after this discount period ends. Considering most full-price plans in this speed tier are around the $85 to $90 mark, this makes SpinTel one of the cheapest full-price options available.

Dodo, Tangerine, Exetel and Spintel all have typical download speeds of 100Mbps, making these plans ostensibly congestion-free.

While Kogan doesn’t have any introductory deals available, it does have the cheapest full-price plan at $78.90 per month. Kogan is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, so it’s a bit slower than the previously mentioned providers. If you want the NBN 100 plan with the absolute cheapest full-price cost, then Kogan is your pick. But we reckon spending an extra $1 every month to get Spintel’s congestion-free plan is worth it.

All of these NBN 100 plans have unlimited data and are contract-free, so you can leave them whenever you please. In fact, swapping your NBN provider every six months to make use of the various new customer deals is a great way to keep your monthly bill as low as possible.

The cheapest NBN 100/40 plans

The standard NBN 100 connection is, technically, known as NBN 100/20 – with the “20” referencing the plan’s upload speed cap of 20Mbps. This connection type isn’t the only NBN 100 option, as a few internet providers offer NBN 100/40 plans. If you’re looking for a plan with a higher upload speed cap, these are the cheapest options available.

For NBN 100/40 plans, your cheapest option comes from Exetel. You’ll pay $74.99 per month for the first six months, and then $88.99 per month after that. Much like its NBN 100/20 plan, you’ll also receive five daily speed boosts every month, which will let you bump up your download speeds to that of Exetel’s NBN 250 plan. Exetel is reporting download speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 34Mbps for its NBN 100/40 plan.

Up next is Superloop, which has an NBN 100/40 plan that’s a fraction more expensive. You’ll pay $75 per month for the first six months, and then $89 per month after that. You’ll also get five daily speed boosts per month. The major difference here is that Superloop is reporting typical download speeds of 95Mbps, making it slower than Exetel. Superloop is also reporting upload speeds of 34Mbps.

Swoop’s NBN 100/40 plan has an introductory price of $84 per month, before increasing to $104 per month after the first six months of your connection elapse. Swoop is reporting typical download speeds of 100Mbps for this plan, but, compared to the other internet providers listed here, has faster upload speeds of 40Mbps. So while it’s the more expensive option of these three providers, it could be worth the spend if you want that extra bump for upload speeds.

