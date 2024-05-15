The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 Sales, From Gaming Laptops To OLED TVs

The massive sale event, Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024, kicked off last night, with hundreds of deals across a range of big-name retailers and brands. Given the sheer amount of offers available, you’re bound to find a nice deal going for something you either want or need before the sale ends.
While the sale event does lean more towards lifestyle and homeware offers, there are still a few gaming and tech deals that are worth you’re time. So if you’re looking to spoil yourself with a new gaming laptop or want to replace your old TV, here’s everything you need to know about the best deals for Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
When is Click Frenzy 2024?
Click Frenzy Mayhem will run from 7pm (AEST) on Tuesday, May 14, and will end at midnight on Friday, May 17. That means you only have a few days to snag a bargain or try to grab one of the ultra-rare Go Wild 99% off deals.
The best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 sales
- Anker: Up to 45 per cent off select portable batteries and wireless chargers
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) – now $58.49 (down from $89.99)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) – now $149.49 (down from $219.99)
- Anker 735 Charger (GaNPrime 65W) – now $69.95 (down from $99.95)
- Appliances Online: Save on a huge range of appliances and tech
- Big W: Save on a range of tech, home appliances and more
- Circles.Life: You can pick up a mobile plan with extra data and a discounted price
- Get 440GB for $44/month for the first 12 months (usually 160GB for $60/month)
- Get 200GB for $30/month for the first 12 months (usually 100GB for $50/month)
- Get 100GB for $25/month for the first 12 months (usually 50GB for $40/month)
- The Good Guys: Save on a huge range of tech from leading brands, including TVs, laptops and home audio
- Hisense 65″ U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $995 (down from $1,599)
- LG 55″ OLED B4 4K Smart TV – now $2,295 (down from $2,495)
- Samsung 55″ S95C 4K OLED Smart TV – now $1,836 (down from $3,599)
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $995 (down from $1,699)
- PS5 Dualsense Controller (Midnight Black) – now $92 (down from $109)
- Kogan: Save up to 65 per cent off a huge range of brands
- MSI Thin GF63 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop (i5, RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – now $1,397 (down from $1,699)
- MSI Stealth 14 Studio 14″ QHD Gaming Laptop (i7, RTX 4060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – now $2,597 (down from $3,699)
- Kogan 24″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $139 (down from $269.99)
- Cooler Master 27″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $289 (down from $389)
- ASUS RT AX3000P Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $169 (down from $349)
- Lenovo: Save on a huge range of ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad PCs
- Legion Slim 5 (14″, Gen 8) – now $2,119 (down from $3,269)
- Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 – now $1,369 (down from $$2,069)
- Legion Pro 5i (16″, Gen 9) – now $2,599 (down from $3,519)
- Legion 5i (16″, Gen 9) – now $2,129 (down from $3,019)
- Legion Pro 7i (16″, Gen 9) – now $3,999 (down from $6,599)
- MyDeal: Massive savings across a range of products. Save an extra $10 on any orders over $75 when you use the code ‘FRENZY10‘
- PureVPN: Save 81 per cent off and score three extra months on a one-year VPN plan
- Scorptec: Save up to 75 per cent off the latest tech and gaming products, with free delivery
- Soundcore: Save up to 45 per cent off a range of wireless earbuds, headphones and speakers
- Target: Save on a range of games and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch OLED, Xbox Series X and Playstion VR2
Image: Lenovo
