These Internet Providers Have The Cheapest NBN Plans Over The First 12 Months

While we frequently recommend changing up your NBN plan every six months to take advantage of the various introductory deals offered by a range of different internet providers, we also understand that sometimes you just can’t be bothered.

If you’re someone who’d prefer to set and forget when it comes to an NBN plan, we’ve gone ahead and compared the overall prices for every speed tier over the first 12 months.

Here’s how the total cost for every NBN speed tier compares over the first 12 months, and which internet providers are the cheapest.

While the tables below only display the monthly costs, they’re sorted by the overall annual cheapest cost. You’ll need to view the full results to see what these annual costs look like. These total costs only represent the first year of your connection as well.

Comparing the cheapest NBN 50 plans over 12 months

Kogan has the overall cheapest NBN 50 plan – both discounted and at full price – so it doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s the provider you’ll pay the least with over 12 months. In terms of pricing, you’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first three months of your plan and then $68.90 per month after that, which adds up to $796.80 over 12 months.

Up next is Dodo, which has an introductory price of $59 per month, which is a hair more expensive than Kogan’s NBN 50 plan, although the discount lasts for six months. The major difference here is that once the deal period ends, Dodo’s full-price cost is $80 per month. This all shakes out to be a total cost of $834 over the first 12 months you’re with the provider.

If you live in NSW or Victoria, you can knock an extra $10 off your NBN plan by bundling in the provider’s electricity and gas plans. You’ll save $5 per energy connection. This discount offer is also available in Queensland, but only for a Dodo electricity plan.

Tangerine is next, which has very similar prices to Dodo. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months of your NBN 50 plan and then $79.90 per month after that. This adds up to a total of $838.80 over the first 12 months of your plan.

Dodo, Kogan and Tangerine are all reporting typical download speeds of 50Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps.

Comparing the cheapest NBN 100 plans over 12 months

For the cheapest NBN 100 plans, your best bets are Dodo, Spintel and Tangerine – which have a total price difference of around $5. These three internet providers are also reporting typical download speeds of 100Mbps.

While Spintel doesn’t have the cheapest introductory price for an NBN 100 plan if you stick with the internet provider in the long run it just ekes out Dodo as the cheapest over 12 months. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months of your connection before the price jumps up to $79.95 per month. Spintel has the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plan on offer, and its cost works out to be $893.70 over the first 12 months.

Comparatively, Dodo does have the cheapest introductory price for an NBN 100 plan at $64 per month. That introductory price lasts for the first six months of your plan, before jumping up to $85 per month, which is fairly average for what other internet providers are offering. You’ll pay $894 over the first 12 months with Dodo, which isn’t much more than Spintel.

If you want further savings, Dodo’s energy bundle deal is also available with this NBN tier as well.

Up next is Tangerine, which once again has prices that are fairly close to what Dodo is offering. You’ll pay $64.90 per month for the first six months, and then $84.90 per month after that. The total cost of Tangerine’s NBN 100 plan over the first 12 months is $898.80.

Comparing the cheapest NBN 250 plans over 12 months

Spintel currently has the overall cheapest NBN 250 plan. You’ll pay $75 per month for the first six months, and then $85.95 per month after that. These are the cheapest introductory and full-price costs for an NBN 250 plan, and you’ll pay $965.70 over your first 12 months.

Spintel is currently reporting typical download speeds of 211Mbps. So while it isn’t the fastest option compared to other internet providers in this speed tier, the trade-off is that it’s the cheapest as Spintel is the only provider where you’ll pay under $1,000 during your first year.

If you want a congestion-free NBN 250 plan, then you’ll want to check out Southern Phone. This internet provider has the second cheapest NBN 250 plan on offer, where you’ll pay $1,080 over the first 12 months of your connection and score typical download speeds of 250Mbps.

The cost of Southern Phone’s NBN 250 plan breaks down as $85 per month for the first six months, and then $95 per month after that.

Up next is Exetel, which has an NBN 250 plan that is faster than Spintel’s but slower than Southern Phone’s. The internet provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 220Mbps, although it includes five daily speed boosts every month. With these boosts, you’ll be able to increase your connection speed to that of an NBN 500 plan.

Exetel’s plan is priced at $83.99 per month for the first six months, then $98.99 per month after that – to a total of $1,097.88 over 12 months..

Comparing the cheapest NBN 1000 plans over 12 months

Southern Phone has the cheapest discounted NBN 1000 plan and one of the cheapest full-price plans. You’ll pay $95 per month for the first six months and then $105 per month after that. This means you’ll pay $1,200 over the first 12 months you’re with the internet provider and score typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

Up next is TPG, which has a total cost of $1154.89 over the first 12 months. While TPG isn’t offering an introductory discount price like the other internet providers discussed here, it will cover one month’s plan fees. TPG’s NBN 1000 plan is priced at a fixed rate of $104.99 per month – which is the cheapest full-price cost in this speed tier – and the internet provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps.

The next cheapest internet provider is Superloop, which also happens to have the second fastest NBN 1000 plan. Superloop is offering this plan for $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month after that. This works out to be $1,248 over the first 12 months. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 811Mbps.

If you stick around with Superloop for 18 months, you’ll also receive a free Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router. However, if you leave the provider before those 18 months pass, you’ll need to pay a modem clawback fee of $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

For what it’s worth, Swoop currently has the fastest NBN 1000 plan on offer, reporting typical evening speeds of 975Mbps. However, its total cost over the first 12 months is $1,440.

