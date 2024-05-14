Sure Seems Like Bethesda Is About To Announce A New Doom Game

It looks like a new Doom game could be announced at the Xbox June Showcase, with a new trademark filing by ZeniMax kicking the games rumour mill back into action just weeks before Summer Game Fest begins.

The US trademark (via Eurogamer) was filed by Bethesda in January this year, titled ‘IDKFA’ – a famous cheat code from the original Doom, which gives players all keys, weapons and full ammunition. The title of the trademark seems like a dead giveaway that something is cooking in the Doom camp, although there’s been no word from id Software just yet.

The possible Doom trademark filing isn’t the first time the fire has been stoked when it comes to rumours of a new incoming title for the franchise, though. In September, a leaked internal Bethesda roadmap referred to a project called “Doom: Year Zero,” alongside other titles, including the then-unannounced Indiana Jones game, Elder Scrolls VI, and Dishonoured and Ghostwire: Tokyo sequels – the latter of which are now unlikely after the closure of Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks at Xbox.

Only recently, The Verge’s Tom Warren has also suggested there’s an impending Doom announcement in the Xbox June showcase, stating that: “Microsoft will be banking on some new game announcements lifting the DOOM around Xbox.” Eurogamer reports that it has also heard similar.

While we’re unlikely to hear anything from Xbox, Bethesda, or id Software regarding Doom prior to June (if at all), the rumours and clues are piling up ahead of a big Summer Game Fest showcase. If the rumours are true, a new Doom game would be the first mainline release for the franchise since Doom Eternal in early 2020.

Do you think id Software is gearing up to drop another Doom game? Or do you have your own predictions for what we might see in the Xbox June Showcase? Let us know in the comments.

Image: id Software / Xbox / Kotaku Australia