EB Games Sale: Our Top Picks, Including Ayaneo 2 & SteelSeries

EB Games has sneakily dropped a whole heap of prices across games, peripherals, board games, just to add yet another Aussie retailer to the pile currently holding sales prior to EOFY sale madness. There’s a whole heap of products going for a bargain online and in-store (with some products available online only) for a limited time, including the Ayaneo 2 handheld gaming PC, flight and racing sim rigs, and the SteelSeries range – the list goes on.

These EB Games deals aren’t part of a named and advertised sale, so there isn’t an exact finish date set for when these prices will go back to normal, so it’s worth jumping on anything that catches your eye to save yourself a buck. The selection is pretty massive, so we’ve waded through to find our top EB Games sale picks for you to check out.

EB Games Sale Top Picks

EB Games Sale Gaming Consoles, Peripherals And Accessories Deals

EB Games Sale Racing, Flight, & Farming Sim Rig Deals

EB Games Game, Board Game, & TTRPG Deals

There’s plenty more where that came from – you can check out the full range of items in the EB Games sale here. If you’re keen to suss out even more sales, JB Hi-Fi has their own range of bargains right now, Target has slashed prices on Nintendo Switch consoles and Joy-Cons, and we’ve rounded up even more gaming deals available in Australia here.

Happy shopping, gamers!

Image: EB Games / Ayaneo / SteelSeries / Kotaku Australia