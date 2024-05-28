EB Games Sale: Our Top Picks, Including Ayaneo 2 & SteelSeries

EB Games has sneakily dropped a whole heap of prices across games, peripherals, board games, just to add yet another Aussie retailer to the pile currently holding sales prior to EOFY sale madness. There’s a whole heap of products going for a bargain online and in-store (with some products available online only) for a limited time, including the Ayaneo 2 handheld gaming PC, flight and racing sim rigs, and the SteelSeries range – the list goes on.
These EB Games deals aren’t part of a named and advertised sale, so there isn’t an exact finish date set for when these prices will go back to normal, so it’s worth jumping on anything that catches your eye to save yourself a buck. The selection is pretty massive, so we’ve waded through to find our top EB Games sale picks for you to check out.
EB Games Sale Top Picks
EB Games Sale Gaming Consoles, Peripherals And Accessories Deals
- Ayaneo 2 Handheld PC Starry Black (6800U+16G+1T)
- $1498 (Save $601.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset
- $518 (Save $216.95)
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PlayStation
- $498 (Save $101.95)
- Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – White
- $398 (Save $51.95)
- Audio-Technica – AT2020USB-X Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone
- $178 (Save $71.95)
- Logitech PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset
- $348 (Save $51.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset
- $318 (Save $81.95)
- Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard – Magenta
- $338 (Save $31.95)
- Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk Wireless Gaming Headset
- $298 (Save $51.95)
- Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $348 (Save $81.95)
- Razer Kraken V2 Kitty Ears Gaming Headset – Pink
- $158 (Save $31.95)
- Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse
- $158 (Save $21.95)
- Logitech G715 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard
- $298 (Save $71.95)
- Blue – Yeticaster Microphone Bundle
- $298 (Save $101.95)
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 16K Sensor
- $228 (Save $71.95)
- Logitech – G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse – White
- $228 (Save $71.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard – Black
- $148 (Save $31.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Black Wired Headset
- $148 (Save $51.95)
EB Games Sale Racing, Flight, & Farming Sim Rig Deals
- Thrustmaster T-GT II Pack: GT Wheel + Base for PlayStation 5
- $998 (Save $201.95)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel
- $448 (Save $101.95)
- Logitech Farming Simulator Heavy Equipment Side Panel Controller
- $348 (Save $81.95)
- Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel for Xbox & PC
- $498 (Save $101.95)
- Turtle Beach VelocityOne Rudder – Universal Rudder Pedals
- $448 (Save $31.95)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel
- $448 (Save $101.95)
- Logitech Flight X56 H.O.T.A.S. RGB Rhino Throttle and Stick Simulation Controller
- $348 (Save $151.95)
EB Games Game, Board Game, & TTRPG Deals
- Tekken 8 Collector’s Edition (PS5)
- $398 (Save $101.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – Collector’s Edition (PS5)
- $198 (Save $101.95)
- Dragon’s Dogma II – Lenticular Edition (Xbox Series X)
- $88 (Save $31.95)
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition (Xbox Series X)
- $98 (Save $51.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- $77 (Save $22.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- $138 (Save $31.95)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition (Xbox)
- $108 (Save $41.95)
- Dungeons & Dragons – Onslaught Core Set
- $199 (Save $69)
- HeroQuest Game System
- $199 (Save $50)
- Everdell Board Game
- $88 (Save $22)
- Frostpunk: The Board Game
- $149 (Save $69)
- Dungeons & Dragons – Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen Deluxe Edition
- $149 (Save $76)
- The Witcher: Old World – Board Game
- $98 (Save $90)
- Betrayal Legacy – Board Game
- $98 (Save $51)
- Call of Cthulhu RPG – Keeper Rulebook
- $77 (Save $32)
- Candela Obscura – Core Rulebook
- $77 (Save $13)
- Dungeons & Dragons – Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse
- $98 (Save $31)
- Pathfinder Second Edition Remaster: Players Core
- $98 (Save $51)
There’s plenty more where that came from – you can check out the full range of items in the EB Games sale here. If you’re keen to suss out even more sales, JB Hi-Fi has their own range of bargains right now, Target has slashed prices on Nintendo Switch consoles and Joy-Cons, and we’ve rounded up even more gaming deals available in Australia here.
Happy shopping, gamers!
Image: EB Games / Ayaneo / SteelSeries / Kotaku Australia
