Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Story Trailer Tells The Tragedy Of Miquella

With only a month left before Elden Ring’s highly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC drops, developer FromSoftware has gifted us with a brand-new trailer. As this will be the “first and last” DLC for the award-winning action RPG that will undoubtedly add even more lore to an already-confusing pile, there’s understandably a lot of buzz surrounding this latest trailer. Check it out below, and read on for more.

Bandai Namco

This latest look at Shadow of the Erdtree is all about the story—there’s no gameplay here, but we are getting a little more background on the mysterious Miquella, demon boss Malenia’s twin brother. The trailer shows how Miquella’s attempts to create a Haligtree to try to combat his sister’s Scarlet Rot, and his inability to age past childhood, resulted in him facing Messmer the Impaler and the “tyranny of [his] flame.” We see massive fires engulfing the Lands Between, bodies littering steps up to a castle, and Messmer himself wielding a glowing red flame.

The trailer is from the perspective of one of Miquella’s loyal followers, who worship the Haligtree and its golden sap. “Will you walk with us?” it asks at the very end. I think I shall, thanks.

Shadow of the Erdtree drops on June 21 (you can pre-order the expansion for $US40, or shell out $US10 more for a Deluxe Edition that comes with an art book and soundtrack), and it’ll usher in the age of Miquella. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki told IGN back in February that the DLC will be set in a brand new area that’s entirely separate from the Lands Between, which players will enter via a cocoon that they may have already encountered in the base game.

The latest trailer doesn’t offer us too much more in terms of gameplay, but we do get know that Shadow of the Erdtree will have all new abilities, magic, weapons, and enemies to face when it drops on June 21.