Every Change Coming In Diablo IV’s Massive Loot Reborn Seasonal Overhaul

Loot Reborn is being positioned as Diablo IV’s most important update since launch. While a bit shorter than most seasons and seemingly lighter on new story content and activities, the underlying rework of the action-RPG’s loot chase and end game grind has players excited. Blizzard recently published the full patch notes for season 4 detailing exactly how things will work when the overhaul goes live on May 14.

For anyone not already up to speed on what’s next for Diablo 4, the core of Season 4: Loot Reborn is centred around earning better loot and then upgrading it into the perfect gear for your build. Tempering at the blacksmith adds your most powerful unlocked affixes to your gear, Imprinting adds your most powerful unlocked Aspects, Enchanting changes the least useful affix, and then Masterworking lets you continue to level up all of the affixes you’ve added. The last part requires special crafting materials from a new 200-level dungeon called The Pit of Artificers, and it’s where endgame players will likely be spending most of their time.

That’s the general gameplay loop that Loot Reborn is setting up, but there’s obviously a ton of other changes in it as well, including everything from class rebalancing to accessibility improvements. For example, buffs to Necromancers are supposed to finally make their undead armies viable for endgame activities, while a new feature in the settings menu will let players customize the level of highlighting for all NPCs in the world, including enemies, so they stand out more from the surrounding environment.

One smaller change that players are already celebrating is the ability to finally spur mounts inside towns. No more listening to characters shout “I can’t do that here” or “not while I’m in town” on repeat while impatiently spamming the sprint button. Or as one player on the subreddit put it, “Sweet Friday night horse racing is back!” Here’s the full patch notes for season 4:

1.4.0 Build #53129 (All Platforms) – May 14, 2024 UPDATES FROM THE PUBLIC TEST REALM Developer’s Note: We appreciate all the feedback our players provided us during our Public Test Realm for Season 4: Loot Reborn. The following section highlights key bug fixes and feedback adjustments. Feature Updates There is no longer a chance for Masterworking to fail.

The Masterwork animation has been removed for non-milestone Ranks (1-3, 5-7, etc).

The Tempering Result screen now shows the result affix, its roll, and the affix range.

Various UI improvements for the Tempering and Masterworking experiences.

Added multiple tiers of Masterworking Material caches that transmute far more materials than were previously available.

A visual indication has been added to the imprint UI which indicates which Legendary affixes are currently equipped.

You can now search the term ‘equip’ or ‘equipped’ within the Codex of Power to list currently equipped affixes.

We’ve added an inventory icon to indicate items that have at least one Greater Affix.When items with Greater Affixes drop in-game, they will also have the same icon to indicate they possess a Greater Affix. Helltide and The Pit The Party member that spends the Runeshards to open the Pit gets 100% of the Masterworking materials, the rest of the party receives half the amount.

Artillery and Blast Wave shrines no longer spawn in the Pit.

Hellborne spawn chance in Helltide zones has been increased.

Baneful Heart drop rate has been adjusted to be more consistent.

Overall loot quality from the Blood Maiden has been improved.Loot quality has also been improved for players that contribute materials to summon the Blood Maiden, as a contribution bonus reward.

Doomsayer variants, which used to drop a Chest of Doomsaying on defeat, will now drop the contents of a Doomsaying Chest on death with no additional Cinders cost. Balance Adjustments Many Tempering affixes that were either over-performing or under-performing have been adjusted to meet intended power levels.

The Tempering Affix for Maximum Size increase for various skills and effects, such as Dust Devils or Bone Spirit, is now capped at 100%. Itemization Updates For full details on Itemization including Legendary Aspects and the Codex of Power, Item Affixes, Greater Affixes, Tempering, Masterworking, please read our Season 4 blog here. Here are some of the major items coming with Itemization updates: Extracting an aspect now upgrades it in the Codex of Power. All Aspects now exist in the Codex of Power.

Various item affixes have been updated and the overall pool of affixes has been condensed. Additionally, Greater Affixes have been introduced.Appearing only on Ancestral Legendary and Unique items, these are more powerful (1.5x) versions of normal affixes.Each item affix has a chance to be a Greater Affix in World Tier IV.

New Tempering and Masterworking Systems allow deeper customization of items and access to new affixes.

Legendary items dropped from enemy level 95+ are always 925 item power.

Unique Items can now drop earlier in the game:World Tier III Unique Items now drop as non-Sacred in World Tier I and II.World Tier IV Unique Items now drop as Sacred in World Tier III.Uber Unique Items can start dropping from monster level 55, drops at 925 item power.

The Minimum levels required to equip Sacred and Ancestral items has been reduced.Sacred: 35Ancestral: 55 Note: Changes from the PTR have been highlighted in RED. GAME UPDATES Accessibility New Character Highlights We have added an option to highlight NPC’s, characters and enemies found within Sanctuary to make them easier to distinguish against different environments.Standard HighlightSets the in-game lighting to emphasize the dark and gritty world of Sanctuary as intended.Additional HighlightsGreatly increases the contrast for the characters within the world. In-game options can be used to modify the intensity, as well as the colors. Helltide Reborn Helltide has been updated to provide more challenges and rewards. Helltide Threat As you battle through Helltides, you will generate Threat – how much will be determined by the difficulty of monster and how often you’re securing Tortured Gifts within Helltide.

There are three Helltide Threat Tiers that each increase the danger and frequency of monster ambushes. At Tier 3, you will become Hell-Marked.

Achieving maximum Threat will initiate a brief ambush frenzy of maximum enemy density. The ambush will end with a final Hellborne spawn, an immensely powerful agent of Hell, resurrected from the tortured souls of Sanctuary’s most powerful champions.There are five variants representing each Class in Diablo IV.

Upon activating the Hellborne ambush, your Threat will reset.

Dying will reset your Threat. Accursed Ritual Baneful Hearts can primarily be earned through opening Tortured Gift chests and can be used at the Accursed Ritual location. Baneful Hearts can also drop from:Hellborne DemonsDoomsayers

A scene of shocking gore, the Accursed Ritual is the ultimate testament to the disturbing lengths the followers of Hell will go to appease their dark wishes. It is here where you can begin the Accursed Ritual.

Deposit three Baneful Hearts to begin the ritual, and you will be swarmed with a dense demonic ambush. Other players within your subzone will be alerted that the ritual has begun if they wish to join you in your fight.

This ambush will climax with the arrival of the Blood Maiden, an immensely powerful demonic creature who will offer great reward upon her death. World Tier I and II adjustments A version of Helltide has been introduced for World Tiers I and II, with the following adjustments: All Tortured Gifts are Mystery chests.

No roaming bosses.

Monster density adjusted to match expected difficulty of World Tier III and IV. NEW ITEMS General Unique Items Tyrael’s Might – Unique Chest Armor While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing damage. Yen’s Blessing – Unique Boots Casting a Skill has a 40-60%20-30% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can only occur once every 812 seconds. Legendary Aspects Aspect of Frosty Strides While below 45-60% Life, Evade Freezes Close enemies for Cold Damage and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds. Aspect of Concussive Strikes Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up to a 20% chance to Daze them for 2 seconds. You deal 5-20% increased damage to Dazed enemies. Barbarian Unique Items Arreat’s Bearing – Unique Pants Ancients you summon are empowered.Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds when he leaps.Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal damage while he whirlwinds.Madawc ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional damage over 4 seconds when he upheaves the ground. Twin Strikes – Unique Gloves After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 10-25% increased damage. Legendary Aspects Aspect of Fierce Winds Your Shout Skills create 3 5 Dust Devils that deal damage to enemies along their path.

5 Dust Devils that deal damage to enemies along their path. Your Dust Devils are 5%-20%15% bigger and deal 1% increased damage for each 1% their size is increased. Druid Unique Items Earthbreaker – Unique Ring Landslide causes the ground to erupt in tectonic spikes which continue to deal 0.6-0.9 damage over 2 seconds. Casting Landslide in this area has a 20-30% chance to cause additional Landslide pillars to spawn within. Wildheart Hunger – Unique Boots When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or a Werebear, you gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1%-1.5% increased damage with Shapeshifting Skills every 2 seconds, stacking 20 times. Legendary Aspects Aspect of Fevered Mauling When you hit at least 1 enemy with Maul, increase its Attack Speed by 1%-2.5%1%-2% and you gain 1%-3%1-4% Damage reduction for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. Necromancer Unique Items Ebonpiercer – Unique Amulet Blight also shoots 4 smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over 3 seconds. Cruor’s Embrace – Unique Gloves Blood Surge consumes Corpses to cause mini novas, dealing damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Damage is also increased by 20% for each Corpse consumed. Legendary Aspects Aphotic Aspect Skeletal Priests empower your Skeletal Warriors’ attacks to deal Shadow damage and have a 5%-20%5%-15% chance to Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds. Rogue Unique Items Scoundrel’s Kiss – Unique Ring Rapid Fire now lobs exploding arrows that deal 15%-25% increased damage.

Scoundrel’s Kiss projectile pattern is now more predictable. Saboteur’s Signet – Unique Ring Casting Flurry has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 2%5% Lucky Hit Chance. Legendary Aspects Aspect of High Velocity Barrage arrows now pierce through 1 enemy.

Barrage has 10%-20% increased Attack Speed. Sorcerer Unique Items Fractured Winterglass – Unique Amulet Casting Frozen Orb has a 35-50% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes. Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 50-70%70-100% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at Nearby enemies. Developer’s Note: Extra explosions from the Aspect of Frozen Orbit do not trigger this effect, as the Unique calls out “Casting”. This unintended interaction was fixed since the PTR. Flameweaver – Unique Gloves Casting Fire Bolt through your Firewall causes it to split into 4 bolts, each dealing 80-100% more damage.

Flameweaver now splits Firebolts to 3 instead of 4, and damage buffed to 30-70% from 10-30%. Legendary Aspects Aspect Of Tenuous Destruction Deal 25-40% increased damage while you have no Defensive Skills on your Action Bar. Flamethrower’s Aspect Incinerate splits into 3 beams, each dealing 70-85% of normal damage. BALANCE UPDATES General Unique Items Banished Lord’s Talisman Updated visuals and sounds to indicate that your next Core Skill will Overpower.

Critical Strike Overpower damage reduced from 80-120% to 20-60%.

Resources needed for guaranteed Overpower reduced from 300 to 275. Tibault’s Will Damage increase while Unstoppable reduced from 20-40% to 10-20%.

Damage increase persists for 1 second longer after being Unstoppable. Razorplate Razorplate has been updated to function within the new Masterworking system.

Now has four Thorns affixes instead of no affixes.

New Unique Power: Thorns has a 10% chance to deal 100-150% increased damage. Legendary Aspects Disobedience Armor stacks no longer fall off independently. They now refresh or reset at the same time.

Armor gain changed to 25-40%. Assimilation Previous – You have 8% increased Dodge Chance versus enemies affected by Damage Over Time effects. When you Dodge you gain 5-10 of your Primary Resource.

Now – You have 8% increased Dodge Chance. When you Dodge, Fortify for 5-10%5-20% of your Maximum Life. Of Retribution Chance to Stun increased from 8% to 10%.

Now increases damage to Stunned and Knocked Down enemies. Of Inner Calm Previous – Deal 5-10% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 40%.

Now – Deal 5-10% increased damage. Triple this bonus after standing still for 3 seconds. Of the Crowded Sage Previous – You Heal for (0-181) Life per second for each Close enemy, up to (4-605) Life per second.

Now – You have 8% increased Dodge Chance. Successful Dodges restore 5-20% of your Maximum Life. Bold Chieftain’s Now usable by both Barbarians and Druids. Needleflare Now also applies Thorns to Necromancer minions. Hectic Aspect Cooldown Reduction reduced from 2-4 seconds to 1-2 seconds. Miscellaneous Developer’s Note: Monsters will still deal more damage the higher level they are, but their relative damage reduction will remain the same from level 100 onward. This change was made to account for level 200 Boss monsters doing extreme amounts of damage to players that are capped for armor. Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer Companions now receive 100% of the player’s attributes.

Skill tags have been updated everywhere to allow more Aspects and other effects to affect more skills and abilities. Examples:Applicable “Shout” skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts.New Chain tag for abilities like Chain Lightning and Rabies.New Mobility tag for abilities that move and or teleport the player, such as Caltrops or Teleport.More skills are now tagged as Core skills, such as Sorcerer Mastery Skills and other skills which use resources like Bone Spirit.Additionally, various Aspects have been updated to account for these changes.

Damage Reduction granted by Fortify has been increased from 10% to 15%.

Cooldown Reduction is now capped at 75%.

Physical Damage calculation against Damage Reduction now caps at level 100.

The Maximum Evade Charges affix has been increased from 2 to 3.

The Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown affix has been increased from .8 to 1.5 seconds.

The Evade Grants Movement speed affix has been increased from 50% to 125%.

All Resistance from Amulets has been increased from 19% to 25%.

Single element resistance on Rings has been increased from 8% to 10%. Barbarian General Barbarian’s 10% innate Damage Reduction has been removed.

Legendary powers that require Call of the Ancients to be equipped no longer have that requirement.Previously, Dust Devils would have varying durations, speeds, and movement patterns based on which legendary Aspect created them. Now, they all behave consistently regardless of which Aspect they are from. Additionally, the following updates have been applied for Dust Devils:The maximum number of Dust Devils that can be active at once is now 15. Dust Devils now move more quickly and dissipate sooner. Skills Charge Damage reduced from 250% to 180%. Power Charge Cooldown Reduction per Target Hit reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Cooldown Reduction for hitting a Boss reduced from 6 to 4 seconds.

Maximum Cooldown Reduction reduced from 9 to 6 seconds. Furious Hammer of the Ancients Previous – Hammer of the Ancients deals 1%[x] increased damage for each point of Fury you had when using it.

Now – Hammer of the Ancients gains 2%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when using it. Violent Rend Rend’s Damage against Vulnerable enemies increased from 12%[x] to 25%[x]. Rupture The initial damage dealt from Rupture is now guaranteed to Overpower. Call of the Ancients Korlic Leap damage increased from 104% to 156%.

Korlic Frenzy damage increased from 39% to 59%.

Talic Whirlwind damage increased from 65% to 98%.

Madawc Upheaval damage increased from 195% to 293%. Kick Range of damage increased from 2.2 meters to 3 meters.

Additional damage when enemy is knocked into a wall increased from 70% to 105%. Power Kick Damage per 10 Fury consumed increased from 20% to 25%. Passives Unbridled Rage Bonus damage reduced from 135%[x] to 100%[x]. Weapon Expertise Polearm Expertise Lucky Hit chance increased from 10%[x] to 15%[x].

Damage while Healthy increased from 10%[+] to 15%[x]. Two-Handed Mace Expertise Fury gain increased from 2 to 5.Previous – You deal 15%[x] increased Critical Strike damage to Stunned and Vulnerable enemies while Berserking.Now – You deal 15%[x] increased Critical Strike damage while Berserking. Two-Handed Axe Expertise Vulnerable Damage reduced from 15%[x] to 10%[x]. One-Handed Axe Expertise Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies increased from 5%[+] to 10%[+]. Paragon Marshal Glyph Cooldown reduction reduced from 4 to 2 seconds. Blood Rage Legendary Node Damage increased by Berserking bonus reduced from 25% to 10%, and caps at 30%[x] damage bonus. Crusher Glyph Additional Bonus: Overpower damage reduced from 30%[x] to 20%[x]. Dominate Glyph Bonus Overpower Damage per 5 Willpower reduced from 39.9% to 14.9% at Glyph level 21.

Additional BonusPrevious – After not Overpowering for 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.Now – Every 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower. Seething Glyph Additional Bonus: Fury gain on enemy kill increased from 3 to 5. Legendary Aspects Aspect of Sundered Ground Description reworded for clarity, no functional change.Previous – Every 25 seconds, Upheaval is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10–25%[x] increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.Now – Every 25 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10-25%[x] increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy. Earthstriker’s Aspect Bonus Overpower Damage reduced from 35-50%[x] to 15%-30%[x]. Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster Fury Generation while all three Walking Arsenal bonuses are active increased from 20-35% to 35-65%. Windlasher’s Aspect Previous – Casting Double Swing twice within 1.5 seconds creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.22-0.32 damage to enemies behind the target.

Now – Casting Double Swing creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.35-0.5 damage to enemies in its path. Triple the amount of Dust Devils created if Double Swing is cast twice within 2 seconds. Devilish Aspect Previous – After generating 100 Fury, your next attack that deals direct damage creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.24-0.38 damage to enemies behind the target.

Now – After generating 100 Fury, your next direct damage creates 3 Dust Devils that deal 0.4-0.6 damage to enemies in their path. Dust Devil’s Aspect Previous – Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal 0.22-0.32 damage to surrounding enemies (1 Dust Devil every 1.5 seconds).

Now – Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal 0.4-0.6 damage to enemies in their path (1 Dust Devil every 0.75 second). Aspect of Fierce Winds Dust Devils created reduced from 5 to 3. Veteran Brawler’s Now increases the damage for Charge, Leap, and Kick.

The timer on the buff has been removed. Of Giant Strides Previous – Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by 3-5 seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds.

Now – Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by (2.5-5) seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds. Hitting a Boss with Leap provides the maximum cooldown reduction. Of Anemia Previous – Lucky Hit: Direct damage against Bleeding enemies has a 15-30% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.

Now – Lucky Hit: Damaging Bleeding or Vulnerable enemies has a 15-30% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds. Of Vocalized Empowerment (Previously Of Echoing Fury) Now equippable by both Barbarians and Druids.Previous – Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active.Now – Your Shout Skills generate 5-10 Primary Resource per second while active. Unique Items Rage of Harrogath Previous – Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.

Now – Lucky Hit: Inflicting Bleeding on an enemy has up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Skills by 1 second. Azurewrath Damage dealt when Freezing enemies increased from 2.0-3.0 to 3.0-4.5.

Can now trigger from Non-Core skills. Fields of Crimson The blood pool now makes enemies take increased damage from all damage types.

Damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%. Ancient’s Oath Bonus damage duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds. Druid Spirit Boons Packleader Cooldown reset chance increased from 20% to 25%. Energize Spirit restoration increased from 10 to 20. Masochistic Critical Strike Healing increased from 3% to 5%. Wariness Reduced damage from Elites increased from 10% to 15%. Skills Claw Damage increased by ~10% (.25 to .28).

Enhanced ClawAttack Speed increased from 15% to 20%. Maul Damage increased by ~10% (.24 to .26).

Enhanced MaulFortify increased from 5% to 8%. Raging Pulverize Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds. Shred Damage increased by 10%.

Enhanced ShredHealing increased from 2% to 4%. Debilitating Roar Now categorized as a Shout skill. Wolves Wolves now gain Unstoppable when the Skill is cast.

Health increased by 200%.

Respawn reduced from 10 seconds to 5 seconds. Hurricane Damage increased from 134% to 187%. Petrify Prime PetrifyPrevious – Petrify’s effect durations are increased by 1 second.Now – Petrify grants 50 Spirit when cast and its effect durations are increased by 1 second.

Supreme PetrifyPrevious – Killing an enemy affected by Petrify grants 25 Spirit.Now – Killing an enemy affected by Petrify reduces its Cooldown by 1 second. Hitting a Boss with Petrify reduces its Cooldown by 10 seconds. Lacerate Damage increased by 22%.

Prime LaceratePrevious – Lacerate hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes.Now – Lacerate hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes. The first Critical Strike is guaranteed and deals 150% increased damage.

Supreme LaceratePrevious – Lacerate’s initial strike is guaranteed to Critically Strike and deals 150% increased damage.Now – Whenever Lacerate Critically Strikes, you deal 4% increased damage for 10 seconds, up to 40%your Shapeshifting Skills deal 4% increased damage for 10 seconds, up to 40%. Passives Call of the Wild Damage increased from 10% to 12%. Quickshift Previous – When a Shapeshifting Skill transforms you into a different form, it deals 7% increased damage.

Now – When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1% increased damage for 3 seconds, up to 6%. Heightened Senses Previous – Upon Shapeshifting into a Werebear or Werewolf, gain 4% Damage Reduction against Elites for 5 seconds.

Now – When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 2% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2% Movement Speed, each for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active. Clarity Previous – Gain 2 Spirit when transforming into Human form.

Now – After casting a Companion Skill, your next Core or Wrath Skill’s damage and Critical Strike Chance are increased by 5%, up to 15%. Digitigrade Gait Movement Speed increased from 3% to 4%. Legendary Aspects Of The Changeling’s Debt Previous – Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Werebear Skill will instantly deal 120-124% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poisoning.

Now – You deal 25-40% increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf. Of The Unsatiated Previous – After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf Skill generates 25-32% more Spirit and deals 25-32% increased damage.

Now – After killing an enemy with Shred, you gain 20 Spirit. Your Werewolf Skills deal 10-25% increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit. Of The Blurred Beast Damage increased from 25-32% to 25-35%. Nighthowler’s Previous – Blood Howl increases Critical Strike Chance by 5-10%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.

Now – Blood Howl is now a Shout Skill and increases Critical Strike Chance by 5-10%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds. Raw Might Now all Shapeshifting Skills contribute to the buff stacks.

Damage increased from 35-50% to 40-55%.

Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds. Shepherd’s Now Wrath Skills also gain increased damage from Companions. Mangled Previous – When you are struck as a Werebear you have a 25-40% chance to gain 3 Spirit.

Now – While in Werebear form, you gain 10-25 Spirit every 8 seconds. Of Mending Stone Killing an enemy with any Skill now replenishes the Barrier as well as Earth Skills. Of Vocalized Empowerment (Previously of Echoing Fury) Now equippable by both Barbarians and Druids.Previous – Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active.Now – Your Shout Skills generate 5-10 Primary Resource per second while active. Unique Items Fleshrender Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Previous – Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Now – Casting a Defensive Skill deals damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have. Waxing Gibbous Life On Kill replaced with Spirit On Kill. Paragon Tracker Glyph Poisoning damage effect duration increased from 33% to 40%. Bane Glyph Poison effect double damage chance increased from 10% to 15%. Shapeshifter Glyph Critical Strike Chance increased from 20% to 25%. Wilds Glyph Damage increased from 120% to 130%. Inner Beast Legendary Node Previous – After Shapeshifting, your Spirit costs are reduced by 10% for 5 seconds, up to 30%.

Now – After Shapeshifting, your Spirit costs are reduced by 5% for 10 seconds, up to 45%. If you reach 10 stacks, this bonus resets and reduces the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 5 seconds. Necromancer Skills Enhanced Blight The Tooltip now correctly references the defiled area for the Slow effect. Blood Mist Removed the movement speed reduction. Golem This ability can now be activated while crowd controlled. Activating this ability makes the player Unstoppable. Decompose Reworded description to be more consistent with the use of Corpses.

Interval reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1 second.

Increased channeling Essence generation from 8 to 10 per second.

Upgrades now activate when spawning corpses instead of channeling for 1 second.

Enhanced DecomposeDecompose now causes an explosion [40% weapon damage] when creating a corpse or when the target dies.Now also generates 10 Essence when creating a corpse.

Acolyte’s DecomposePrevious – Every 1.5 seconds, Decompose makes Enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.Now – Decompose explosions make enemies vulnerable.

Initiate’s DecomposeMovement Speed bonus is now on Decompose explosions instead of channeling.Bonus Movement Speed duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds. Army of the Dead Increased spawn rate of Volatile Skeletons by 50%.

Supreme Army of the Dead spawn rate adjusted to match Volatile Skeletons.

Is now categorized as a Summoning skill. Passive Inspiring Leader Previous – After you have been Healthy for at least 2 seconds, you and your Minions gain 4/8/12%[+] Attack Speed.

Now – While you are Healthy, you gain 4/8/12%[+] increased critical chance and your Minions gain 6/12/18%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance. Kalan’s Edict Previous – After you have not taken damage in the last 2 seconds, your Minions gain 15% Attack Speed. This bonus is doubled while you have at least 7 Minions.

Now – Your Minions gain 3% Attack Speed for each active Minion. Book of the Dead Skeletal Warriors will now run ahead of the Necromancer more often, and can initiate combat.

Skirmishers – Removed 3 second limit from the second upgrade.

ReapersFirst UpgradePrevious – Reaper attacks against enemies who are Immobilized, Slowed, Stunned, or Vulnerable reduce the cooldown of their powerful wind-up attack by 2 seconds.Now – Wind-up attacks now reduce one of your active Cooldowns by 3 seconds.

DefendersNow Taunts in an area around them, instead of negating damage every 6 seconds from the first upgrade.Second upgrade changed from increasing Thorns inherited from the player to Defenders reduce damage taken by 99%.

Shadow MagesAttacks now pierce.First upgradePrevious – Shadow Mage attacks have a 10% chance to Stun for 2 seconds. This cannot happen toon the same enemy more than once every 5 seconds.Now – You deal 3%[x] increased damage for each active Shadow Mage. The second upgrade now has an additional Shadow Bolt fired every 3 attacks, down from 4. Additional Shadow Bolt now occurs every 2nd attack after the second upgrade.

Additional Shadow Bolt now occurs every 2nd attack after the second upgrade. Cold MagesAttacks now gain 3 Essence from the first upgrade.Attacks now apply Vulnerable without condition.

Bone MagesFirst UpgradePrevious – Reduce the Life cost of your Bone Mages’ Attack from 15% to 10%. After being alive for 5 seconds, Bone mages deal 40%[x] increased damage.Now – Bone Mages now cast Bone Splinters or Bone Spear every 6th attack if it is on your Action bar. Bone Mages have a 25% chance to cast Bone Splinters or Bone Spear if it is on your equipped Skills.Second UpgradePrevious – Each time a Bone Mage dies from its own attack they leave behind a corpse and Fortify you for 20% of your Maximum Life.Now – Bone Mages drop a corpse when they die. Bone Mage attacks will grant 3% of Maximum Life Fortify.

Bone Mages have a 25% chance to cast Bone Splinters or Bone Spear if it is on your equipped Skills.Second UpgradePrevious – Each time a Bone Mage dies from its own attack they leave behind a corpse and Fortify you for 20% of your Maximum Life.Now – Bone Mages drop a corpse when they die. Bone Mage attacks will grant 3% of Maximum Life Fortify. Blood GolemGolem now absorbs 30%, up from 15%, from the first upgrade.The second upgrade active ability from Golem also heals the player for 5% of Maximum Life for each enemy drained.

Bone GolemFirst UpgradePrevious – Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse.Now – Spawn 5 corpses around the Golem where its ability is used.Second UpgradePrevious – Your Bone golem gains 10% Maximum Life and the amount of Thorns it inherits from you is increased from 30% to 50%.Now – Your Bone Golem unleashes Bone Spikes when taking damage.

Iron GolemFirst upgradeNow casts the Shockwave every 2 attacks instead of 4.Shockwave damage increased from 40% to 154%.Second upgradeNow also pulls enemies in instead of applying Vulnerable. Legendary Aspects Blood-soaked Aspect Previous – Your movement speed is no longer reduced while Blood Mist is active.

Now – While in Blood Mist form, increases movement speed by 20%. Unyielding Commander Aspect Previous – While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain 70-84% Attack Speed and take 90% reduced damage.

Now – While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions deal 70-100% increased damage and take 90% reduced damage. Occult Dominion Also increases the max number of Skeletal Warriors by 2. Blood Getter’s Previous – Your Maximum number of Skeletal Warriors is increased by 2.

Now – Your Skeletal Priests also empower you at 55-70% effectiveness. Flesh-Rending Previous – When Decompose spawns a Corpse, gain 25-40 Essence.

After: When Decompose explodes, gain 25-40 Essence. Rotting Previous – Decompose can chain and burst up to 2 additional targets. When Decompose spawns a Corpse, it has a 50-100% chance to spawn a Corpse under all afflicted targets.

After: Decompose can chain and burst up to 2 additional targets. Explosions from Decompose deals 15-30%[x] increased damage. of the Damned Previous – You deal 40-50%[x] increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by both Decrepify and Iron Maiden.

After: You deal 40-50%[x] increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by any Curse. of Untimely Death Previous – Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5%[x] bonus Overpower damage on your next Overpowering attack, up to a 30-60%[x] bonus.

After: Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5%[x] bonus Critical Strike Damage on your next Critical Strike, up to a 30-60%[x] bonus. of Potent Blood Previous – While Healthy, Blood Orbs grant 10-25 Essence.

After: Blood Orbs grant 10-25 Essence. Unique Items Ring of Mendeln Previous – Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for X Physical damage.

Now – Every 6th attack from each Minion is empowered, exploding for X Physical damage. Lidless Wall Lucky Hit Chance increased from 5-25% to 15-30%. Bloodless Scream Essence gain increased from 7-10 to 15-20. Paragon Control Glyph Previous – Additional Bonus: You and your Minions deal 10%[X] increased damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies or, instead, 20%[X] increased damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies.

Now – Additional Bonus: You and your Minions deal 20%[X] increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets. Deadraiser Glyph Additional Bonus maximum bonus buffed to 15%[X]. Dominate Glyph Bonus Overpower Damage per 5 Willpower reduced from 39.9% to 14.9% at Glyph level 21.* Cult Leader Paragon Node Previous – Your Minions deal 15%[X] increased damage for each 20%[X] of Attack Speed Bonus they have.

Now – Your Minions deal 30%[X] increased damage for each 20%[X] of Attack Speed Bonus they have, up to a maximum of 100% Attack Speed Bonus. Rogue Stun Grenades (granted by various aspects) base stun duration increased from .5 to 1 second. Skills Inner Sight While the Inner Sight gauge is full, you also gain 25%[+] Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.

Attacking enemies that are not marked will fill the gauge but at 5% of the normal rate. Preparation Reduced energy requirement from 100 to 75. Flurry Damage increased from 66% to 75%. Volley Can now be cancelled slightly earlier from another skill. Passive Victimize Fixed an issue where this wasn’t activating and scaling from certain instances.

Increased chance to proc from 45% to 50%. Paragon Exploit Weakness Legendary Node Maximum increased damage buffed from 15%[x] to 25%[x]. Leyrana’s Instinct Legendary Node Previous – When Inner Sight’s gauge becomes full, you gain 100%[+] Dodge Chance for 2.0 seconds. Your next 3 Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25%[x] of your Core Skill Damage Bonus.

New: When Inner Sight’s gauge becomes full, you gain 100%[+] Dodge Chance for 2.0 seconds. Your Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25%[x] of your Core Skill Damage Bonus while Inner Sight’s gauge remains full. Chip Glyph Increased physical damage bonus from 6.6% to 9.9% for each 5 Dexterity purchased within range. Legendary Aspects Aspect of Encircling Blades Increased damage range buffed from 10-25% to 15-30%. Opportunist’s Previous – When you break Stealth with an attack, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around your location that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.5 seconds.

Now – When you enter or break Stealth, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around you that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills deal 25-40% more damage. Trickster’s Now additionally increases Grenade Skill damage by 25-40%. Of Surprise Now additionally increases Grenade Skill damage by 25-40%. Of Artful Initiative Grenade Skill damage increase is now a range with higher potential, increased to 25-40%. Of Uncanny Treachery Previous – Dealing direct damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 15-21% Control Impaired Duration Reduction for 4 seconds.

Now – Dealing damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. When Stealth breaks, you gain 10-15%85-100% Dodge Chance for 2 seconds. Of Siphoned Victuals Previous – Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core skill has up to a 10-20% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Now – Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Non-Basic Skill has a 5-20% chance to drop a Healing Potion. Frostbitten Previous – Chilled enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have a chance equal to double your Critical Strike Chance to be instantly Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal x10-25% increased Critical Strike Damage against Frozen enemies.

Now – Enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have the same chance as your Critical Strike Chance to be Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal x10-25% increased Critical Strike Damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies. Escape Artist’s Number of attacks dodged reduced from 2-7 to 2-5.

Smoke Grenade Dodge effect Cooldown has been reduced from 45 to 2025 seconds. Of Quickening Fog Maximum Dash Cooldown Reduction is reached from hitting 3 enemies, reduced from 5. Of Volatile Shadows Previous – When a Dark Shroud shadow was removed, you would trigger an explosion around yourself that dealt Shadow damage.

Now – When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed, you trigger an explosion around yourself that deals Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits. Blast Trapper’s Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has up to a 30-50% chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Now – Lucky Hit: Dealing damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has a 15-30% chance to cause an explosion that deals Shadow Damage and applies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Of Lethal Dusk Previous – Evading through an enemy infected by Shadow Imbuement grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 1-5% Maximum Life on Kill for 6 seconds.

Now – Evading through an enemy infected by Shadow Imbuement grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth grants you 10-25% Maximum Life. Vengeful Previous – Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a 40-60% chance to grant 3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds, up to 9%.

Now – Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 25-40% more damage. Of Arrow Storms Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the enemy’s location, dealing physical damage over 3 seconds. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms.

Now – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 36% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 25-40% increased damage. Developer’s Note: The maximum number of active Arrows storms remains at 5, we are just removing this from the tooltip to make it more succinct. Resistant Assailant’s When using Concealment, Resistance and Max Resistance have increased duration from 4 to 6 seconds. Unique Items Writhing Band of Trickery Reduced cooldown from 10 to 6 seconds. Beastfall Boots Damage bonus reduced from .5-1.5% per Energy consumed to .25-.75%.

Energy restored from using a Cooldown increased from 5 to 15. Eaglehorn Damage bonus increased from 40-60% to 50-70%. Skyhunter Damage bonus increased from 10-30% to 20-40%. Sorcerer Mastery Skills are now also considered Core Skills. Enchantments Frost Nova Enchantment Chance for conjuration skills to case a Frost Nova increased from 30 to 35%. Frost Bolt Enchantment Chill amount increased from 15% to 18%. Flame Shield Enchantment Previous – Flame Shield automatically activates upon taking fatal damage. This effect can only happen once every 120 seconds.

Now – Flame Shield automatically activates after cumulatively losing 100% Maximum Life. Can only happen once every 30 seconds. Developer’s Note: We’ve received feedback from players that “Cheat Death” mechanics are not desired. The Flame Shield enchantment has been changed to not react to fatal damage, but instead react to taking 100% of your health within a 30 second window. Skills Frozen Orb New Functionality: Travel distance is now controllable.

Damage increased by 20% (.34 to .41).

Enhanced Frozen OrbPrevious – When cast above 40 Mana, Frozen Orb’s explosion damage is increased by 45% against Elites and 30% against all other enemies.Now – While Healthy, the explosion of Frozen Orb deals 45% increased damage. Greater Frozen Orb Vulnerable chance increased from 30% to 40% and duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds. Ice Armor Enhanced Ice ArmorMana Regeneration increased from 25% to 30%.

Shimmering Ice ArmorPrevious – Enemies that hit you while Ice Armor is active have a 15% chance to become Frozen for 3.23 seconds.Now – While Ice Armor is active, you reduce its Cooldown by 1 2 seconds for every 50 Mana you spend.

2 seconds for every 50 Mana you spend. Mystical Ice ArmorPrevious – Damage against Vulnerable enemies contributes 50% more to Ice Armor’s Barrier.Now – While Ice Armor is active, you periodically Chill Close enemies for 20% and deal 15% increased damage to Frozen enemies. Shimmering Frost Nova Previous – Frost Nova generates 4 Mana per enemy hit.

Now – Frost Nova grants 3% Dodge Chance per enemy hit, up to 15%. Hitting a Boss gives the maximum amount. For the next 8 seconds, you keep this effect, and successful Dodges generate 20 Mana. Flame Shield Enhanced Flame ShieldPrevious – Flame Shield grants 25% increased Movement Speed while active.Now – Flame Shield has a 50% larger burn radius.

Mystical Flame ShieldPrevious – You gain 25% Mana Cost Reduction while Flame Shield is active.Now – After Flame Shield ends, surrounding enemies are Stunned for 3 seconds and your next Skill within 10 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike. Teleport Enhanced TeleportPrevious – Teleport’s Cooldown is decreased by 0.5 seconds per enemy hit, up to 3 seconds.Now – You gain 30% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.

Mystical TeleportPrevious – For 4 seconds after Teleporting, Crackling Energy hits 2 additional enemies.Now – Teleport deals 500% increased damage. It also forms a Crackling Energy for each enemy it hits, up to 3. Supreme Deep Freeze Now applies Vulnerable for 5 seconds when it ends. Ice Shards Damage increased by 28% (1.25 to 1.6).

Enhanced Ice ShardsRicochet chance increased from 40% to 50%. Hydra Baseline maximum amount increased from 1 to 2. Lightning Spear Damage increased by 8% (.15 to .16). Greater Charged Bolts Damage increased from 25% to 35%. Incinerate New Functionality: Gain 15% baseline Damage Reduction while channeling.

Damage increased by 10% (.76 to .84). Passives Elemental Attunement Cooldown reset chance increased from 5% to 7%. Mana Shield Damage Reduction increased from 7% to 8%. Devouring Blaze Crowd Controlled enemies now provide the damage bonus instead of Immobilized. Conjuration Mastery Previous – You gain 1% increased damage for each active conjuration.

Now – You gain 1% increased damage, 1% Movement Speed, and 2% Mana Generation for each active Conjuration. Convulsions Lucky Hit Chance increased from 3% to 5%. Shocking Impact Damage increased by 100% (.2 to .4). Elemental Dominance Damage increased from 3% to 4%. Legendary Aspects Bounding Conduit Previous – Gain 15-30% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.

Now – Teleport’s Cooldown is reduced by 1.0-2.5 seconds. After Teleporting, Crackling Energy hits 2 additional enemies for 5 seconds. Of Frozen Orbit Damage increased from 30-40% to 45-60%. Of Concentration Previous – Your Mana Regeneration is increased if you have not taken damage in the last 2 seconds.

Now – Casting a Conjuration Skill grants you 10-20%10-25% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds. Of Abundant Energy Chance to chain to an additional enemy increased to 35-50%. Snowguard’s Aspect Damage reduction increased from 10-25% to 15-30%. Of Singed Extremities Now both Immobilize and Stun trigger the Slow effect. Of Conflagration Previous – While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by 25-40%.

Now – While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by 25-40%. Enemies hit by Incinerate explode, Burning all surrounding enemies for over 6 seconds. This effect occurs once per 3 seconds. Of Splintering Energy Previous – Lightning Spear has a 35-50% chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it.

Now – Casting Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your damage with Lightning Skills by 10-25% for 3 seconds. Shattered Enemies no longer need to die while Frozen to trigger the bonus damage.

Damage increased from 25-40% to 30-45%. Unique Items Staff of Lam Esen Critical Strike DamageDamage to Close Enemies replaced with Ranks of Charged Bolts. Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop Maximum stacks now capped at four.

All Resistance variants increased from 8%/3% to 10%/4%. Flamescar Ember damage increased by 25%. Staff of Endless Rage Damage bonus increased from 20-40% to 40-60%. Esu’s Heirloom Evade Grant’s Movement Speed Affix duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds. Paragon Tactician Glyph New Functionality: Now lasts 4 seconds longer for each Defensive Skill not on your Action Bar. Winter Glyph Cold damage increase maximum raised from 15% to 18%. Loot Updates All items dropped in World Tier III will now be Sacred.

All items dropped in World Tier IV will now be Ancestral.

Item rarity drop chances have been adjusted. After level 28, the majority (~80%) of gear dropped that is not legendary will be rare. Additionally, chances to drop legendary items now scales more after reaching Level 50.

Item Power now increases every 5 levels after 50 instead of on a linear scale. Developer’s Note: This is to give players time to focus on their affixes before the power of gear increases again. Elixir Updates Existing Elixirs All weak, strong, and potent Elixirs have been removed and replaced with the following, more powerful versions which are available at Level 50. Elixir of Cold ResistanceCold Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Cold Resistance increased by 4%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Cold Resistance IICold Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Cold Resistance increased by 6%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Fire ResistanceFire Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Fire Resistance increased by 4%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Fire Resistance IIFire Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Fire Resistance increased by 6%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Lightning ResistanceLighting Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Lightning Resistance increased by 4%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Lightning Resistance IILighting Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Lightning Resistance increased by 6%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Poison ResistancePoison Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Poison Resistance increased by 4%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Poison Resistance IIPoison Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Poison Resistance increased by 6%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Shadow ResistanceShadow Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Shadow Resistance increased by 4%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Shadow Resistance IIShadow Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Shadow Resistance increased by 6%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Iron BarbsArmor increased by 300, Thorns increased by 150.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Iron Barbs IIArmor increased by 500, Thorns increased by 250.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of FortitudeMaximum Life increased by 10%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Fortitude IIMaximum Life increased by 20%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of DestructionOverpower damage increased by 7%, Vulnerable damage increased by 7%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Destruction IIOverpower damage increased by 15%, Vulnerable damage increased by 15%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of PrecisionCritical Strike Chance increased by 4%, Critical strike damage increased by 25%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Precision IICritical Strike Chance increased by 6%, Critical strike damage increased by 35%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of AdvantageAttack speed increased by 7%, Lucky hit increased by 7%.Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Advantage IIAttack speed increased by 15%, Lucky hit increased by 15%.Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of ResourceResource cost reduced by 10% 15%, Maximum Resource increased by 10.Experience gained increased by 5%.

15%, Maximum Resource increased by 10.Experience gained increased by 5%. Elixir of Resource IIResource cost reduced by 20%30%, Maximum Resource increased by 25.Experience gained increased by 8%. New Elixirs Elixir of Holy BoltsAfter killing an enemy, holy bolts fire from the corpse of that enemy.Experience gained is increased by 6%.

Elixir of MomentumAfter killing an enemy, increase Movement Speed by 3% for 5 seconds, this effect stacks up to 15 times.Experience gained is increased by 6%. User Interface and User Experience Esu’s Heirloom now denotes the bonus Critical Strike Chance based on Movement Speed in the Item’s tooltip, instead of as a buff on the buff bar.

A new option for camera to zoom further out has been added in the Graphics Options section of the Settings menu.

Crafting materials now have rarities associated with them.

New notifications related to the expiration of migrated Seasonal stashes has been added.

Search through your Stash now supports filtering by Item Power.

‘Drop item’ can now be used when selecting Ctrl+Click on Keyboard.

The Skill Tree can now be navigated with the D-pad on controller.

There is now a pop-up on the HUD when picking up materials.

Miscellaneous changes made to improve overall readability throughout the game. GauntletTrials Players who earned a Seal of the Worthy for a given week in the Gauntlet now have a 100% chance of being rewarded a Unique Item.

Boss Monsters won’t drop a shrine if they have been regenerated by the Pillar of Proving. Nightmare Dungeon Rotation The following Dungeons will be available as Nightmare Dungeons throughout our next season. World Tier IIILight’s WatchZenithBelfry ZakaraEarthen WoundFaceless ShrineLight’s RefugeForgotten RuinsRenegade’s RetreatSepulcher Of the ForswornTomb of the SaintsGaran HoldJalal’s VigilSarat’s LairBetrayers RowChampions DemiseShifting City

World Tier IVDead Man’s DredgeForbidden CityHallowed OssuaryKor Dragan BarracksMercy’s ReachRimescar CavernTormented RuinsSanguine ChapelAkkhan’s GraspBastion of FaithBlind BurrowsEndless GateFetid MausoleumGhoa RuinsHeathens KeepLeviathan’s MawMaugan’s WorksSerpents LairSteadfast BarracksCollapsed VaultConclaveCrusaders CathedralDeserted UnderpassInfernoPrison of CaldeumRenegades RetreatShivta RuinsSirocco CavernsUldur’s CaveYshari SanctumAldurwoodBroken BulwarkFlooded DepthsHowling WarrenLubans RestMariners RefugeOldstonesUnderrootVault of The ForsakenWretched DelveBetrayer’s RowBloodsoaked CragBuried HallsCarrion FieldsCharnel HouseGuulrahn CanalsKomdor TemplePath of the BlindWhispering Vault Miscellaneous Traversal skills such as Leap and Teleport can now easily travel the distance to go to the edge of the screen. This will improve parity with Mouse and Keyboard players.Note: with Ultrawide monitors, you may not traverse to the edge of your monitor as traversal abilities have a set maximum distance they can travel to.

More skills will now appear more visually powerful as the skill gains power. Additionally, existing visual scaling has been improved.

Experience rewards from completing Dungeon Events have been increased.

Damage over time effects will no longer interrupt channeled skills.

Channel times for interactable objects, such as picking up Bloodstones or activating switches, have been adjusted from various times of 1-2 seconds down to .75 seconds.

Legendary Items and Unique Items can now be traded. This only includes unaltered items. Imprinting, Enchanting, Tempering, or Masterworking an item will bind it your account.

Mounts can now be spurred in town.*(The local PTA has commissioned the Town Crier to implement scrolls of speeding to no avail).

Glyph Experience gains have been increased by 25%.

Flat Damage from Lucky Hit procs can be Critical Hits, but still cannot Overpower.

The bonus experience for World Tiers II , III and IV have been increased.World Tier I: Unchanged.World Tier II: Increased from 20% to 50%.World Tier III: Increased from 100% to 150%.World Tier IV: Increased from 200% to 250%.

, III and IV have been increased.World Tier I: Unchanged.World Tier II: Increased from 20% to 50%.World Tier III: Increased from 100% to 150%.World Tier IV: Increased from 200% to 250%. Nightmare Dungeons that have been empty for 2 minutes will now be automatically closed instead of being reset.

The Gold cap has been increased from 9 trillion to 99 trillion.

Mutterlock chests now additionally drop 500 obols.

World Boss Health has been greatly increased for World Tiers III and IV.

Increased Murmuring Obols maximum capacity from 2,000 to 2,500.

Players can now change their hairstyle in the wardrobe. BUG FIXES Accessibility Fixed an issue where the Screen reader did not identify check marks in the Challenge Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce various pieces of information in the Clan Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce Stats and Skill Used text in the Hall of Fallen heroes.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce currency types in the Character panel.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce anything in the Stash Search input field.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not identify the text in the Party Invitation request Pop up.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader could malfunction when switching tabs in the Renown page. Gameplay Barbarian Fixed an issue where Iron Skin did not benefit from bonus Barrier Generation sources.

Fixed an issue where Upheaval cast by Madawc with Call of the Ancients would not stun with the Supreme Upgrade enabled.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the Aspect of Ancestral Charge did not denote that the damage bonus is multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Rumble Glyph did not fully give bonus damage to all Earthquake effects.

Fixed an issue where some non-skill damage effects, such as Metamorphosis or Gohr’s Devastating Grips, could grant stacks of Furious Upheaval.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Ancestral Charge legendary could occasionally stop functioning properly.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Overpower from the Earthstriker’s Aspect could not be used by Ground Stomp.

Fixed an issue where each hit from Ancients summoned by the Aspect of Ancestral charge would grant stacks of the Flawless Technique Legendary Paragon node.

Fixed an issue where Call of the Ancients was not properly scaling with Ultimate Skill Damage affixes. Druid Fixed an issue where the bonus damage from the Wild Impulses passive was additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where Hurricane was not displaying decimal values for its duration when affected by the Endless Tempest passive.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Aspect of Retaliation bonus could apply twice.

Fixed an issue where Storm Strike and Claw could attack in place instead of attempting to path the player.

Fixed an issue where Blood Howl would not heal the player or properly regenerate Spirit when equipped with the Nighthowler’s Aspect.

Fixed an issue where the Fortify values generated by Safeguard was using Base Life instead of Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where the multiplicative damage from the Wilds Glyph did apply for passive attacks from companions.

Fixed an issue where Earthspike would deal increased damage exponentially when hitting multiple stacked targets.

Fixed an issue where additional Landslides from the Aftershock Aspect didn’t fully apply the Enhanced Landslide upgrade modifier.

Fixed an issue where the Inner Beast Legendary Paragon node did not trigger with the automatic Shapeshift granted by Mad Wolf’s Glee or Insatiable Fury.

Fixed an issue where the bonus Attack Speed and Critical Strike chance granted by the Nighthowler’s Aspect was inconsistently applied for minions.

Fixed an issue where Blood Howl would not work properly when Ravens was also equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Spirit Glyph would only stack once instead of the intended six times.

Fixed an issue where Shred could target invisible enemies. Necromancer Fixed an issue where the bonus from the Bone Graft Legendary Paragon Node, which should only trigger from damage, could be triggered when enemies were made Vulnerable by Enhanced Bone Prison.

Fixed an issue where the bonus Movement speed from Death’s Approach was not active while in town.

Fixed an issue where the Requiem Aspect was granting lower Maximum Essence per minion than intended.

Fixed an issue where a Golem attack initiated right after dismounting wouldn’t complete.

Fixed an issue where Shadow and Bone Mages did not cast Blizzard when using the Coldbringer’s Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Skeleton Reapers had inconsistencies when targeting enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Movement Speed bonus from Death’s Approach was marked as multiplicative when it was additive.

Fixed an issue where the Movement Speed bonus from the Corporeal glyph would persist after unequipping the Glyph, or when the player had no active minions.

Fixed an issue where the chance for Skeleton Reapers to spawn a corpse was much lower than displayed.

Fixed an issue where casting Bone Spirit very close to an enemy could cause the skill to no track properly and miss.

Fixed an issue where Hewed flesh did not trigger Necrotic Carapace. Rogue Fixed an issue where Enhanced Shadow Imbuement always granted extra Critical Strike Chance instead of just on injured targets.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the Chilling Weight passive did not denote increased chill amount in the next rank up tooltip.

Fixed an issue where Shadow Clones weren’t inheriting Ultimate Skill damage from the No Witnesses Legendary Paragon node.

Fixed an issue where Thorns damage could apply Skyhunter’s Critical Strike Effect.

Fixed an issue where the Glyph Upgrade pedestal could spawn directly on top of a player if a Nightmare Dungeon was completed while casting Barrage.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Surprise calculated damage in a way that was inconsistent with other grenade effects.

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Rapid Fire was giving less Critical Strike Chance than expected.

Fixed an issue where non-offensive skills, such as Concealment, could consume the buff from Impetus. Sorcerer Fixed an issue where the bonus damage from the Torch and Tactician Glyphs were additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Frigid Breeze passive would activate on any type of damage, instead of just cold damage.

Fixed an issue where Esu’s Ferocity was applying increase Critical Strike Damage to all damage types, instead of just Fire Damage.

Fixed an issue where Frozen Orb was applying vulnerable to frozen enemies without the Greater Frozen Orb upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the Destructive Ice Shards vulnerable effect could be applied by free Ice Shards casts granted by the Ice Shards Enchantment.

Fixed an issue where the effect from the Aspect of Searing Wards could be consumed by free casts granted by the Firewall enchantment.

Fixed an issue where other players in the party could trigger the Fireball enchantment effect when far away from the Sorcerer.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus for the Winter Glyph was additive and not multiplicative.

The tooltip for the Aspect of Engulfing Flames now properly describes that it can grant both effects simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where the Mana Reduction from the Efficiency aspect only benefited Incinerate for the first second of channeling the ability.

Fixed an issue where the additional Ice Shards from the Aspect of Piercing Cold were dealing more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where Frozen Orbs fired from the Enchantment effect did not prioritize targeting enemies on-screen.

Fixed an issue where Meteorites summoned by the Armageddon Aspect wouldn’t deal damage.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Incinerate did not accurately reflect how much Mana it consumed.

Fixed a rare issue where Crackling Energies could fail to spawn. General Fixed an issue where a player’s defensive capability could prevent Fortify from being applied.

Fixed an issue where a Monster, with both affixes active, could pull the player to the new Teleporter location with the Vortex ability.

Fixed an issue where the animation for Echo of Lilith’s Death from Above attack didn’t sync up with the actual area of effect for the damage.

Fixed an issue where players could be damaged while using a traversal.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Conceited Aspect did not get applied by the Barrier granted by Soulbrand.

Fixed an issue where sometimes enemies would not be immobilized when they should be.

Fixed an issue where Aberrant Cinders would remain on the ground after the Helltide had ended.

Fixed an issue where the player could be unable to move freely when changing the World Tier and using a Town Portal at the same time.

Fixed an issue where Attack Speed Magic Paragon Nodes granted less attack speed than the tooltip stated. The value now matches the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Unstoppable effect from the Eluding Aspect could trigger when the player was higher than 35% life.

Fixed an issue where free casts of abilities, such as Sorcerer’s Frozen Orb Enchantment effect, were triggering Evade Cooldown Reduction from the affix that reduces Evade Cooldown when attacking.

Fixed an issue where Monsters would stop spawning during the Cursed Shrine event if all present monsters were killed by leveling up.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t interact with the Altar for the Venous Mote collection Whisper bounty.

Fixed an issue where a Bloodmarked Player did not count as an elite enemy for the Aspect of Protector in PvP.

Fixed an issue where Aberrant Cinders, which could picked up but had no functionality, remained on the ground after Helltide ended.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect from a Blood Blister explosion could be invisible if the Blood Blister itself was not visible.

Fixed an issue where the Blood Boiling and Metamorphosis Aspects were not scaling properly with weapon damage. Quests and Dungeons Fixed an issue where the Drowned Seahag in Mariner’s Refuge could drop no loot.

Fixed an issue where the Uncorrupted Flesh could not spawn during the Perceived Threat Quest.

Fixed an issue where using a town portal after killing Demotath during the Depths of Despair quest could block progression.

Fixed an issue where re-entering the quest dungeon for Exhuming the Forgotten could cause a server disconnect.

Fixed an issue where you would not be able to leave the Gauntlet after a party member joined, and it was voted to stop the run.

Fixed an issue where the Slay All Enemies objective in Guulrahn Canals, Luban’s Rest, and Conclave could fail to complete and block progression. User Interface and User Experience Fixed an issue where the affix preview window at the Occultist showed a fixed value instead of a range of values.

Fixed an issue where the key would not display in the key binding Menu if F8 was set as a binding.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for X’fal’s Corroded Signet implied a larger area of effect than the ring actually did damage in.

For controller players that attempt to move and cast an ability but lack the resource for that ability, you will continue to move that direction until you have enough of your class’s resource. At which point, you will stop moving and cast that ability. This has been fixed so that the player will stop moving even when they don’t have enough resources to cast.

Fixed an issue where the damage reduction from Harlequin’s Crest didn’t display in Character Stats while in Town or mounted.

Fixed an issue where swapping key binding presets wouldn’t persist between play sessions if that was the only setting changed.

Fixed an issue where the Edgemaster’s Aspect could sometimes not appear when searching the Stash.

Fixed an issue where the Glacial Aspect’s tooltip in the Codex of Power was inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where unequipping a Paragon Board that has two unlocked Gate Nodes not connected to each other would result in other boards becoming unequipped.

Fixed an issue where powers on items that scaled with player attributes, such as the powers of Deathless Visage or Fleshrender, did not properly display the scaling bonus.

Fixed an issue where Trade Chat could still be entered even when it was disabled in the settings.

Fixed an issue where the Feats of Strength completion percentage was not accurate when all challenges were completed.

Fixed an issue where the number of affixes were inconsistent between Nightmare Sigils and the spawned Nightmare Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where the Inspect window could persist on the screen and block the trade window when trading in Local Co-Op.

Fixed an issue where comparisons involving affixes acquired via enchanting were not accurate. Miscellaneous Fixed various instances where some items were class-restricted when they shouldn’t be.

Fixed an issue where Ancestral items could only be gambled for when the player’s character was Level 73 or higher.

Fixed an issue where Vampiric Pacts from the Season of Blood could still drop in certain instances.

Fixed an issue where weather effects during Helltide could stop functioning while moving through an area affected by Helltide.

Various performance, stability, visual, and UI improvements.

