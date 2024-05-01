Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In May 2024

With four months now crossed off the 2024 calendar, that means its time to keep an eye out for fresh titles coming to the PlayStation Plus subscriber library. The following list will contain all the confirmed games for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe tiers.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in May on PlayStation Plus:

PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in May are:

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition

Ghostrunner 2

Tunic

Destiny 2: Lightfall (requires Destiny 2 download)

Download these and they’re yours to keep for as long as you keep your subscription active! These titles will arrive May 7 and will remain until early June. Last month’s titles (Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer) will stick around until May 6, so if you haven’t claimed them yet, do it now before they’re gone.

New on PlayStation Plus in May

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Animal Well (May 9)

PlayStation Plus Classics for May

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (PS1)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (PS1)

MediEvil (PS1)

Oreshika (PS1)

Good to see some proper PS1 classics back on the list!

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

PlayStation Plus Games Departing In May

All of the titles below will depart PS Plus Extra and Deluxe on May 21. Play them now before they go (and a big RIP to the Final Fantasy fans).

Final Fantasy IX (PS4)

Final Fantasy VII (PS4)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (PS4)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (PS4)

Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster (PS4)

World of Final Fantasy (PS4)

Abzu (PS4)

Adr1ft (PS4)

How to Survive 2 (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5, PS4)

Ashen (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5, PS4)

I Am Dead (PS4, PS4)

Absolver: Downfall (PS4)

My Friend Pedro (PS4)

The Messenger (PS4)

Jotun (PS4)

Sundered (PS4)

This Is the Police (PS4)

This Is the Police 2 (PS4)

ELEX (PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PS4)

Minit (PS4)

Observation (PS4)

