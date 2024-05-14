Fans Spot Powerpuff Girls In New Multiversus Trailer

Last week, WB Games announced that The Joker—voiced by Mark Hamill—is going to appear in its franchise-mash-up platform fighter, Multiversus, when it re-launches later this month. And now, via a new gameplay trailer for The Joker, it seems the Powerpuff Girls could also be a part of WB’s fighting game.

First launched in 2022—as part of an extended beta—Multiversus was taken offline in March 2023 with the promise that it would return in 2024 with new content and improvements. And that’s still the plan, with the Smash Bros-like fighter returning to all platforms on May 28. As part of this big return, the game will include at least one new character: Batman villain The Joker. In a new gameplay trailer showing off the evil mastermind—and giving us more of Hamill’s iconic performance as the criminal clown—there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hint that the adored Powerpuff Girls will soon arrive in Multiversus, too.

WB Games / DC

Released on May 13, the Joker’s “Send in the Clowns!” trailer is ostensibly about the Batman villain and his various moves and abilities. But at the very start of video, on a large computer you can spot numerous other characters that are set to appear.

In the top right corner, at the :08 second mark, you can spot the Powerpuff Girls, characters who haven’t been officially confirmed by WB…yet.

A screenshot of the trailer showing the Powerpuff Girls. Screenshot: WB Games / Kotaku

The trio of superheros were the stars of a extremely popular ‘90s-era animated show on Cartoon Network called The Powerpuff Girls. Since the show’s debut, the three characters—Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup—have become beloved heroes and have appeared in numerous games, books, and even a rebooted animated TV show. So they seem like a perfect fit for WB’s massive IP-clusterfuck that is Multiversus.

Unoffically, references to the Powerpuff Girls have been spotted in datamined files and content. So it seems very likely that their showing up in this trailer is no accident, but rather a carefully calculated move meant to get fans excited and help the game’s hype train keep on rolling. Looking online, where the Powerpuff Girls are now trending on Twitter, it seems that WB Games got what they wanted. Heck, I even wrote over 300 words about it. Bravo.

Multiversus returns, after its extended beta, on May 28 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

