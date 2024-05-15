Here Are The Internet Providers With The Fastest NBN Plans

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are few things more frustrating than slow internet, so if you’re looking for a faster NBN plan, then you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you’re looking to get a better deal for your current speed tier or you just want quicker internet, we’ve rounded up the fastest NBN plans that are currently available.

We also recommend swapping internet providers every six months to take advantage of the various introductory discounts that are available, which will help you keep your monthly NBN bill as low as possible.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Fastest NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, it’s harder to find an internet provider that isn’t reporting typical speeds of 50Mbps during peak hours.

Your best choice for a fast NBN 50 plan that’ll also save you some money is Kogan. The provider is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first three months. After this discount period, you’ll pay $68.90 per month, which makes this one of the cheapest full-price NBN 50 plans, so you’ll pay less in the long run.

If you want a longer discount period, Dodo is offering its NBN 50 plan for $59 per month for the first six months of your connection. After that discount period ends, you’ll be paying $80 per month – which is pretty standard for this speed tier.

Other options also include Tangerine and Exetel, which are offering introductory NBN 50 plans for $59.90 per month and $60.99 per month, respectively. These prices last for the first six months of each connection, before increasing to $79.90 per month and $78.99 per month once the discount ends.

If you go with Exetel, you’ll also receive five daily speed boosts every month. With these boosts, you’ll be able to increase your connection speeds to that of Exetel’s NBN 100 plan – which is also reporting congestion-free downloads.

All of these NBN 50 plans don’t have lock-in contracts, so you’re free to leave them whenever you feel like it.

Fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re looking for a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, you’re also spoilt for choice when it comes to options.

Dodo has the cheapest NBN plan of the pack, where you’ll pay $64 per month for the first six months if you’re a new customer. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $85 per month.

Tangerine is a hair more expensive than Dodo at $64.90 per month for the first six months, and then $84.90 per month thereafter.

While there are a few internet providers that are less expensive than SpinTel’s introductory price of $69 per month, this plan works out cheaper in the long run. After your first six months with Spintel, you’ll be paying $79.95 per month, which makes this the cheapest full-price plan for this speed tier. Considering that the full price for most NBN 100 plans sits around the $85 to $100 range, this is some solid value.

Fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 connection possible, that honour belongs to Swoop and Southern Phone, which are both reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Swoop has the cheapest introductory price of the two internet providers, where you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months of your NBN 250 plan. While this initial price is cheap, once that introductory discount period ends you’ll be paying $119 per month with Swoop.

Southern Phone is slightly more expensive at $85 per month for the six months of your plan. However, Southern Phone works out to be cheaper than Swoop in the long run, as it has a full-price cost of $95 per month. This is also one of the overall cheapest full-price NBN 250 plans available.

Tangerine is currently one of the cheapest plans in this speed bracket overall. You’ll pay $84.90 per month for the first six months, and then $104.90 per month after that. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 245Mbps, so while it isn’t congestion-free it isn’t far off.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan if you’ve got an FTTP or HFC connection.

Fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of the fastest NBN 1000 connection, Swoop takes the lead with reported evening speeds of 975Mbps. Those high speeds also come at a fairly reasonable price, as Swoop is offering a discounted introductory rate of $99 per month. This price will last for the first six months you’re connected to this NBN 1000 plan before it makes a sharp increase to $139 per month.

The second fastest NBN 1000 plan comes via Superloop, which is reporting typical download speeds of 811Mbps. While Superloop is offering an introductory discount that matches Swoop’s – $99 per month – this plan works out to be cheaper in the long run. After your first six months with Superloop, the price will increase to $109 per month, making this one of the cheapest full-price plans available.

Optus has the next fastest NBN 1000 plan, with typical evening speeds of 780Mbps. However, compared to the previously mentioned plans, this Optus connection doesn’t come cheap. You’ll pay $129 per month for the first six months you’re with Optus, and then $149 per month after that.

You’ll need to stick with Optus for at least 36 months or be forced to pay out a modem cost. This is equal to $8.50 per remaining month of your plan, to a total cost of $306.

Those higher costs are also present with Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan. While the internet provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, you’ll be paying an expensive $170 per month.

While it’s slower than what Telstra and Optus are offering, TPG’s NBN 1000 is still the fifth quickest overall – it’s also much cheaper. With TPG, you’ll get typical download speeds of 671Mbps while paying $104.99 per month, which is the cheapest full-price cost for an NBN 1000 plan. As a bonus, TPG will also cover one month’s fees if you’re a new customer.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

