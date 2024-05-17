Final Fantasy XIV Adding Mountain Dew-Themed Bird Mount

I bring good news for all you Mountain Dew lovers out there who also play Square Enix’s popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. Starting today you can drink Dew, collect points, and unlock a giant bird mount as well as other goodies.

On May 16, ahead of the July 2 release of FF14’s Dawntrail expansion, game director and producer Naoki Yoshida and global community producer Toshio “Foxclon” Murouchi detailed some of the big changes coming to the MMO, which won’t be great for Astrologians. Sorry about that. But hey, you can drink your pain away with bottles of Mountain Dew and, in the process, unlock stuff in FF14 as part of a new US-only promotion.

Square Enix

As announced during the stream, Mountain Dew is partnering with Square Enix for a limited-time crossover that will offer fans various in-game and real-world rewards in exchange for points earned by collecting soda caps. Perhaps the best and silliest reward is a giant bird mount named “Mountain Zu.” Yes, really.

In the live stream, Yoshida explained that the US Square Enix team came up with the name and when he first saw it he thought, “Wow, this sounds like a dad joke” and suggested it’s the kind of joke you’d also hear in Japan. Good to know that corny dad jokes and bad puns exist across the globe.

Screenshot: Kotaku / Square Enix / Mountain Dew

Other possible rewards you can earn for drinking a lot of Mountain Dew include a Mtn Dew x FF14 fridge magnet, green dye to color in-game attire, a copy of FF14’s starter edition on PC, FF14-themed sweatpants, and a t-shirt that says “I Drank Dew – Gaming Challenge.” High-quality stuff!

In other Final Fantasy 14 news, Square Enix confirmed that the Fall Guys-themed event is returning on May 23 and will be available to all players until June 10.

FF14’s next big expansion, Dawntrail, arrives on July 2.

.