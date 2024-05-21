Fired X-Men ‘97 Creator Says He Wrote ‘A Lot’ Of Season Two

The first season of the widely acclaimed X-Men ‘97 animated series wrapped up last week. The 10-episode run was praised for its writing, understanding of the original ‘90s animated series, and its ability to balance that authenticity with a modern spin. However, the second season in development at Disney+ will be missing one key component: writer and producer Beau DeMayo, who parted ways with the show just before the first season began airing in March. With DeMayo’s work being key to the success of the first season, fans are rightfully wondering what involvement he has had with the upcoming second season. DeMayo has taken to social media to clarify.

In an exchange with a fan on X (formerly Twitter), DeMayo explained that while he wrote “a lot” of X-Men ‘97’s upcoming season, he won’t be involved in the same way he was in season one. This includes “leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music,” or any potential rewrites that might happen with the script.

“This is why I’ve said I can’t really speak to Season 2,” DeMayo wrote. “But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes.” Back in March, The Hollywood Reporter stated that DeMayo had “completed writing duties on season two,” suggesting his hand should still be pretty heavily guiding the episodes.

While DeMayo was off X-Men ‘97 by the time it began airing, he has been talking with fans about the series as it aired and even confirmed theories and speculation, such as Morph’s romantic feelings for Logan and confessing them in the finale. According to The InSneider, DeMayo was reportedly difficult to work with, and his alleged use of a non-explicit OnlyFans didn’t sit well with Disney executives, who InSneider claims deemed his interactions on the platform as “creepy.”

According to Marvel Studios animation head Brad Winderbaum, DeMayo wasn’t fired due to any conflict, but “parted ways” with Disney and the project. He did reiterate that DeMayo had “real respect and passion” for the X-Men. We’ll see how well that passion for these characters shines through in season two.