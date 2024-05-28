For The First Time In A Decade, Nobody Is Working On Cyberpunk 2077

After a rough launch in late 2020, numerous updates, a popular anime spin-off, and a big DLC expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 no longer has anybody working on it, which might be the first time in a decade that was true at CD Projekt Red.

Released in December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 had an enormous amount of hype surrounding it. However, at launch, it was far from stable, with PC players encountering numerous bugs and performance problems. Things were even worse on consoles, with players complaining of horrible performance, game-breaking bugs, and ugly visuals. Things got so bad that Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PSN store for a bit as players demanded refunds. But, over the last four years, CDPR has been able to turn the ship around with free updates, and DLC. In 2024, most would agree, the game is probably better than ever. And now, after all that work and time, CDPR officially no longer has any developers working on Cyberpunk 2077.

As spotted by IGN, in CD Projekt Red’s Q1 financial results presentation, the company provided a chart showing how many people were working on different projects in February 2024 compared to April 2024. And in that chart, it shows that in February there were 17 people still working on CP77. But in April 2024 the same chart showed nobody is tinkering on the open-world game.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

Considering Cyberpunk 2077 was teased in 2013, at least a few people at any given point have likely been working on the game in some capacity—including concept art or planning—since then. That means for about a decade now, someone in CDPR has been working on Cyberpunk 2077. That’s kind of wild to think about.

As of April 2024, however, the majority of CD Projekt Red’s staff seem to be working on Project Polaris, which we know is a new Witcher game. Meanwhile, Project Orion—the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077—has 56 people working on it.

Of course, it’s possible that in the near future CD Projekt Red will shift some people back to Cyberpunk 2077 for another update or port to some new platform. But for now, for the first in about a decade, Cyberpunk 2077 is resting.