Ghost Of Tsushima Review Bombing Fails Dismally (So Far)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is out on PC via Steam today. Based on the fact that it features the same call for a PSN account that Helldivers 2 had (before Sony walked it back), one might have expected to find a review bombing taking place.

And yet, happily, things seem to be going pretty well so far. In fact, at the time of writing, it’s sitting on a Very Positive rating from more than 2,600 reviews.

Screenshot: David Smith, Kotaku Australia

There had been quite a bit of grumbling from fans about Ghost of Tsushima requiring a PSN account, but it seems that may have cooled off a bit. The PSN account requirement is only for players interested in the Legends online multiplayer mode. It isn’t necessary if all you want is to play the single-player campaign. It doesn’t require you to download another launcher to play it. It also doesn’t appear to have any DRM, and it can be enjoyed offline as well. This ticks many boxes that make PC players happy, which is a good result all round.

There were, of course, a few people getting stuck straight in with negative ratings, hoping to kickstart the anticipated review bombing. So far, they’ve been swept away in a tide of praise for Sucker Punch’s samurai epic.

Ghost of Tsushima was the PS4’s swan song, its final major exclusive to release before the PS5 arrived to take the helm in 2020. It was, in some ways, a throwback to a simpler era of open-world games like Assassin’s Creed 2. In others, a complex, beautifully rendered (and highly fictionalised) exploration of Feudal Japan in wartime. It managed to beat the Assassin’s Creed franchise to its long-desired goal of a game set in Japan and was instrumental in Ubisoft finally deciding to ring that particular bell. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will finally arrive in November this year. One wonders if Sony has Sucker Punch hard at work on a Ghost of Tsushima 2 (and based on its continued success, it almost certainly does).

We’ll keep an eye on it over the weekend in case things change.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is out now on PC via Steam.

Image: Valve, PlayStation, Kotaku Australia