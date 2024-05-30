God Of War Ragnarok Coming To PC, PlayStation Account Requirement Confirmed [Updated]

God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC. It’s the fastest turnaround for a PS5 exclusive going cross-platform yet.

Santa Monica Studio’s mega sequel and its excellent free Valhalla DLC will make the jump to PC later this year with all the usual trimmings. There’s support for both Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.1, unlocked frame rates, and super ultrawide monitor support. These are fairly standard additions for ports of Sony’s games, but its nice to know that they’re keeping all their titles equal.

Of course, that also means we have to ask: Do I need a PlayStation Account to play this story-driven, single-player game? yes, you do. Emblazoned on the Steam store page so everyone can see it: “PlayStation Network Account required, subject to the PlayStation Terms of Services and User Agreement http://www.playstationnetwork.com/terms-of-service”. Ghost of Tsushima players weren’t ruffled by its inclusion earlier this month because the requirement for an account was tied to the Legends multiplayer mode. But God of War: Ragnarok has no major multiplayer component. It’s an entirely single-player experience. I wonder if that will change the calculus for players that weren’t bothered by its inclusion in Tsushima? I’ve reached out to PlayStation for comment and clarification.

God of War Ragnarok launched just over a year and a half ago on the PS5 — November 9, 2022. That will make it the quickest port of a PS5 exclusive to arrive on PC so far, well ahead of Horizon: Forbidden West, which arrived exactly two years and one month after launch.

The game was lauded at the time of its release for its excellent storytelling and character work, but was also criticised for trying to cram what felt like two full sequels worth of game into a single product. Its Valhalla expansion, a roguelike dungeon-crawler styled experience, was also lauded for the high quality of its production and the amount of extra game Sony was giving away for free.

This will be the third PC port from PlayStation to arrive this year, following Horizon: Forbidden West and the recently-released Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

God of War Ragnarok will launch for PC on September 19, 2024.

This story is still being updated.