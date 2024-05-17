Google Minecraft Right Now, Just Do It

I’m not burying the lede here. Type Minecraft into your search bar right now and enjoy.

It’s not quite a Google Doodle, more one of those fun little applets you find hidden away under specific search strings. It’s like googling Roll A d20 and discovering they’ve built a dice roller for every major polyhedral right into the interface.

Except in this case, you’re playing a little game of Minecraft in your search window.

The easter egg was revealed by Google VP of Engineering Rajan Patel on his personal Twitter account earlier today.

“If you or one of your kids love Minecraft, Google it today and you’re in for a special treat,” reads Patel’s post. “We have a very small team of passionate engineers and designers who helped make this (and many other delightful Easter eggs) happen!”

A perfect timewaster for a lazy Friday. Enjoy.

Image: Google, Mojang, Kotaku Australia