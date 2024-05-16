Grand Theft Auto VI Now Targeting Spring 2025 Release, Take-Two Confirms

Grand Theft Auto VI’s release date, a never-ending well of speculation and hype, has just gotten a little more exact. Take-Two announced in its latest earnings report that it expects the most-anticipated sequel ever to hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in fall of 2025 (Editor’s note: That’s obviously Spring for those of us in the Southern Hemisphere — David).

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of calendar 2025 to fall of calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI,” the company wrote in its report. “We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

Kotaku previously reported that GTA VI’s release window had moved from early 2025 to the second half of the year and that it was even potentially at risk of slipping into 2026. In the meantime, Rockstar Games has been forcing remote developers back into the office as the release date approaches and following a massive hack in 2022 that revealed early in-development footage of the blockbuster.

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA VI late last year, confirming the game would be set in Florida and follow two protagonists, a man and a woman. Fans have been pouring over the trailer ever since, as well as alleged leaks, for clues about what else will be in the game. It’s possible Rockstar could reveal more about the open-world heist game at upcoming showcases. PlayStation is holding an event later this month, followed by Xbox in June.

Or it could be that Rockstar will divulge more about the game on its own time and much closer to release. Nothing any other game company could reveal at this point is likely to trump it. Over 10 years later, Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online continue to be some of the most popular games. Unfortunately for PC players, it appears GTA VI will only be on console when it first launches next year.