Here’s Your First Look At Return To Silent Hill’s Iconic Monster

On top of a slew of new Silent Hill games in the works, the franchise is also looking to make a comeback on the big screen. Return to Silent Hill, ( the first movie in the series since 2012’s Silent Hill: Revelation), is currently in the works and looking to debut during this year’s Cannes Film Festival. To give fans something to get excited about, we’ve gotten our first look at the infamous antagonist, Pyramid Head.

Return to Silent Hill will be the third Silent Hill movie to date, and will be directed by Christophe Gans, who is himself returning to Silent Hill, as he was also the director of the original 2006 film adaptation. Despite being a reboot of the franchise, the film will adapt Silent Hill 2, which follows protagonist James (who will be played by Jeremy Irvine) as he explores the titular town in search of his wife, Mary. Revealed by Variety, the first image is exactly what fans of the franchise should expect. Pyramid Head, who debuted in Silent Hill 2, has a large metal contraption over his face and is dragging a sword in his hands.

The Pyramid Head image shows the monster facing the camera in a grimy hallway through bent jail cell bars. The film’s version of the iconic character is a bit different than in the games—rather than the usual simple metal helmet, there’s an almost mouth-like design on the front, with spikes jutting across it. Some fans aren’t too happy about this change(or maybe they’re just annoyed that Pyramid Head is being brought back yet again) and have brought back a 2022 social media post from Masahiro Ito, the creature’s designer, in which he said without explanation that he really wishes he hadn’t designed the guy in the first place.

Return to Silent Hill won’t be the only Silent Hill 2 reimagining that audiences will be able to enjoy. Developer Bloober Team is set to release a remake of the classic survival horror game sometime this year—which is either good news or bad news for fans of the franchise, depending on how the film and the remake pan out.