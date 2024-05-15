Here’s Your First Official Look At Joel And Ellie In The Last Of Us Season Two

Earlier this week, we saw some set photos from the upcoming The Last of Us season two that gave us a look at Bella Ramsey’s new get-up as protagonist Ellie. HBO apparently thought that wasn’t enough, and has now released the first official images from the second season showing both Ramsey and Joel actor Pedro Pascal as they’ll appear when it premieres on Max next year.

The image of Pascal is probably the more interesting one, as it not only shows the actor sporting Joel’s longer, slicked-back hair from The Last of Us Part II but is also very obviously from a specific scene in the game. Based on the hanging lights in the background and the brown jacket he’s wearing, this is very clearly the dance scene that takes place the night before Ellie’s revenge tour is set into motion. He’s looking at who appears to be Ellie with a sad look on his face. We won’t spoil what’s going on for those who haven’t played the game, but just know the scene is incredibly dramatic.

Image: Max

The second photo of Ramsey as Ellie is a bit harder to discern. Ellie is in a winter outfit with a beanie and a fur-hooded jacket. While it’s not a direct adaptation of Ellie’s outfit in the early game segments set in Jackson, Wyoming, it’s likely this takes place during those levels, as that’s the only time in The Last of Us Part II that the weather merits warmer clothing.

Image: Max

While that’s not a lot to go on, it does look like the show will play pretty close to the source material for season two. However, if these are both from the first episode, it might be playing around with the timeline, as the dance scene comes near the end of Part 2 as a flashback. The Last of Us will be dividing the sequel into multiple seasons, rather than doing it all in one as the first season did, so there will likely be some variations in terms of timeline.

By the time HBO has wrapped up production on Ellie and Abby’s story, we may have a better idea of what the future looks like for The Last of Us games, as well. Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann revealed in the making of the documentary for Part 2 that he thinks there’s one more chapter in this story, meaning a third game is probably in the works.