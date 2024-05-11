Hades 2 tasks you an array of bite-sized crafting mechanics. As we mentioned in our tips guide, these tasks don’t demand as much busywork as you might think. That said, you’re bound to find certain materials, like Fate Fabric, to be frustratingly elusive if you don’t know where to look. We know where to look!

Fate Fabric is probably the first rare material you’ll stumble upon. Once you’ve gained access to the Fated List of Minor Prophecies, you’ll see the material as a reward for tackling some of those objectives. Completing these can take a long while, but don’t fret, as there are far more approachable methods. Here’s how to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2, and some of the uses for it so you can prepare yourself accordingly.

How to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2

There are a few different ways of obtaining Fate Fabric. Some are more time-consuming than others, and since you’ll be expected to use this material often for some powerful incantations, it’ll be wise to make use of the faster methods as soon as possible.

Here are the ways to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2:

Completing certain tasks from the Fated List of Minor Prophecies : By far the least reliable method of them all. Completing tasks from the Fated List can take a long time, and not all of them offer Fate Fabric, rewarding other items instead.

: By far the least reliable method of them all. Completing tasks from the Fated List can take a long time, and not all of them offer Fate Fabric, rewarding other items instead. Trading bones for Fate Fabric via the Wretched Broker : This is the best method to obtain the material. After you’ve unlocked the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune incantation, you’ll be able to trade bones for Fate Fabric through the Wretched Broker.

: This is the best method to obtain the material. After you’ve unlocked the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune incantation, you’ll be able to trade bones for Fate Fabric through the Wretched Broker. As the occasional reward: Some tasks and interactions might net you some Fate Fabric. Arachne, one of the characters you can encounter in Erebus, usually drops some when you’re passing by her lair.

If you’re wondering why this material is so important, the next section should provide some guidance.

Screenshot: Supergiant Games / Kotaku

What to use Fate Fabric on in Hades 2

The first significant instance of Fate Fabric’s urgency is with the Doomed Beckoning incantation. It requires one Nightshade, which is fairly easy to obtain if you’ve been tending to your garden, as well as three Fate Fabric. You’ll likely have one from unlocking the Fated List of Minor Prophecies, which helps, but you’ll have to go out of your way to get the remaining two. Time to gather some bones.

Then, depending on how you progress through the story, the next time might be with Shadow Extraction, one of the recipes for Alchemy. Whenever you’re set to tackle the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation, you’ll need one Shadow, which can only be obtained through the aforementioned recipe. Once again, you’ll need three Fate Fabric to do so.

While these two instances are probably the most significant at this point in Hades 2’s Early Access period, there are a few more incantations later on that can be of help. Consecration of Ashes, which requires six Fate Fabric, allows you to upgrade your Tarot Arcana cards, while Abyssal Insight will activate the Pitch-Black Stone in the training grounds of the Crossroads for two Fate Fabric, alongside other materials. It might take you a while to encounter these, but in the meantime, don’t forget to grab some samples of this material whenever you can to prepare yourself.