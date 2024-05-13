It Looks Like Red Dead Redemption’s PC Port Is Finally Happening

Rockstar has updated its PC launcher files and included text that appears to reference a still-unconfirmed PC port of 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. It’s just the latest bit of evidence that the open-world cowboy sim might soon be arriving on personal computers after a decade of console exclusivity.

Launched in 2010 originally on Xbox 360 and PS3, Red Dead Redemption is one of the few Rockstar-developed and published video games to never receive a PC port. Last year, RDR was ported to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. (The Xbox 360 version of the game has been playable on modern Xbox consoles for years already.) This gave people hope, that maybe, just maybe, RDR might arrive on personal computers. And now, finally, it seems like the popular open-world Western will do just that.

It looks like Rockstar is gearing up to release #RDR1 on PC. pic.twitter.com/2xMmpFIdCk — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 13, 2024

As spotted by longtime dataminer Tez, a recent backend update to Rockstar’s PC game launcher includes new promotional text that seems to confirm a Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare PC port.

Here’s the text from the updated javascript file.

“RDR_ProductPromotion_Intro_Body”: “Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare â€” now playable on PC.”, “RDR_ProductPromotion_Intro_LongTitle”: “Experience the epic Western adventures that defined a generation.”,

Interestingly, as I was writing up this news, the updated code was seemingly removed by Rockstar Games. Hmmm, I wonder why…?

This isn’t the first piece of evidence that indicates a PC port of Red Dead Redemption is coming soon. Last year, a South Korean ratings board leak indicated that a PC version of RDR was planned.

I’ve also heard previously from sources with knowledge of Rockstar’s plan that the publisher is well aware of how much demand there is for RDR, hence last year’s ports to Switch and PlayStation. So it seems that finally, after years of fans waiting and hoping, Rockstar Games is going to bring Red Dead Redemption to PC. ‘Bout time!

Now, Rockstar, I have another request. Port GTA: Liberty City Stories, GTA: Vice City Stories, and GTA: Chinatown Wars to PC, please. Thanks!