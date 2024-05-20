JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale Deals: From The ROG Ally To Gaming Laptops

Prepare yourself for another JB Hi-Fi sale, gamers – this time round, a range of gaming laptops, monitors, and accessories have had their prices slashed in what’s likely to be one of the last big gaming sales before we reach the much-anticipated end of financial year sales period.
If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your laptop, gaming setup, or just copping yourself a fun little treat, now’s your chance to grab an absolute bargain. If you’re still pondering getting a Steam Deck alternative too, the ROG Ally happens to still be on sale at a solid discount.
This JB Hi-Fi sale is part of their regular catalogue offering, with deals available both online and in-store (although some items do appear to be online-only). You’ll want to get in quick, though, as these discounts aren’t hanging around long. As always, to save you wading through the frankly massive range of deals, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the JB Hi-Fi sale for you to check out. Let’s get into it.
JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale Deals
JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Laptop & Console Deals
- ROG Ally Gaming Handheld –Windows 11, Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, 512GB, 1080p 120Hz display
- $1099 (Save $200)
- MSI Cyborg 15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1999 (Save $500)
- HP Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1999 (Save $500)
- MSI Titan 18 HX 18″ UHD+ miniLED 120Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i9) [GeForce RTX 4090]
- $7999 (Save $2000)
- HP OMEN 14-fb0014TX 14″ 2.8K 120Hz OLED Gaming laptop (Intel Core Ultra 7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $2959 (Save $740)
- MSI Stealth 14 Studio 14″ QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $2624 (Save $875)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16″ WQXGA 240Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel i9)[GeForce RTX 4070]
- $3199 (Save $800)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16″ WQXGA 240Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 9)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $3989 (Save $1710)
- Asus TUF A15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5)[GeForce RTX 2050]
- $1199 (Save $400)
- Asus ROG Strix G18 18″ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (14th Gen Intel i9)[GeForce RTX 4080]
- $4499 (Save $1500)
- Asus ROG Strix G16 16″ WUXGA 165Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i5)[GeForce RTX 4050]
- $2099 (Save $600)
JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Monitor Deals
- Alienware AW3225QF 32″ 4K 240Hz Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
- $1519 (Save $380)
- MSI G27C4X 27″ Full HD 250Hz Curved Gaming Monitor
- $251 (Save $100)
- Alienware AW2725DF 27″ QHD 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
- $1119 (Save $280)
- Dell 27 G2724D 27″ QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor
- $399 (Save $150)
- Alienware AW3423DW 34″ Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
- $1679 (Save $420)
JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Accessories & Peripherals Deals
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset (Black)
- $249 (Save $50)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset (Black)
- $99 (Save $100)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (White)
- $69 (Save $10)
- Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone – PlayStation Edition
- $126 (Save $53)
- Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone
- $126 (Save $53)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $229 (Save $10)
- PlayStation 5 Standard Cover Cosmic Red
- $42 (Save $42)
- PlayStation 5 Standard Cover Starlight Blue
- $42 (Save $42)
- PS5 Access Controller
- $119 (Save $20)
- PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch Systems Animal Crossing
- $24 (Save $5)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Pikachu Moods)
- $29 (Save $25)
- PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch (Tears of the Kingdom)
- $19 (Save $20)
There’s a whole heap more available for a bargain during the JB Hi-Fi sale while the deals and stock lasts – you can check out the full range here.
Did you cop a deal from the current JB Hi-Fi sale? Let us know in the comments.
Image: JB Hi-Fi / ROG / MSI / Kotaku Australia
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply