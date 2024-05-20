JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale Deals: From The ROG Ally To Gaming Laptops

Prepare yourself for another JB Hi-Fi sale, gamers – this time round, a range of gaming laptops, monitors, and accessories have had their prices slashed in what’s likely to be one of the last big gaming sales before we reach the much-anticipated end of financial year sales period.

If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your laptop, gaming setup, or just copping yourself a fun little treat, now’s your chance to grab an absolute bargain. If you’re still pondering getting a Steam Deck alternative too, the ROG Ally happens to still be on sale at a solid discount.

This JB Hi-Fi sale is part of their regular catalogue offering, with deals available both online and in-store (although some items do appear to be online-only). You’ll want to get in quick, though, as these discounts aren’t hanging around long. As always, to save you wading through the frankly massive range of deals, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the JB Hi-Fi sale for you to check out. Let’s get into it.

JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale Deals

JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Laptop & Console Deals

JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Monitor Deals

JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Accessories & Peripherals Deals

There’s a whole heap more available for a bargain during the JB Hi-Fi sale while the deals and stock lasts – you can check out the full range here.

Did you cop a deal from the current JB Hi-Fi sale? Let us know in the comments.

Image: JB Hi-Fi / ROG / MSI / Kotaku Australia