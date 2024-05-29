Here’s Our Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons III Card Preview

Magic: The Gathering’s next new set Modern Horizons III is on the (apologies for the pun) horizon, bringing with it a major shake up for the Modern format. With a whole heap of powerful reprints, fetch lands, and new cards, this set will spice up competitive decks when it launches on June 14.

Modern Horizons III follows on from Magic: The Gathering Outlaws of Thunder Junction, and joins good company alongside previous years’ Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons II in reinvigorating Modern decks for competitive play. If you’re a fan of Eldrazi, there are three serialised borderless concept Eldrazi in double-rainbow foil with your name on it that might appear in Collector Boosters – and they’re bound to be a hot find for players keen to infuriate their opponents with the powerful titans.

There are over 300 cards set to drop when Modern Horizons III goes live next fortnight, and we’ve got a global exclusive preview of one of the cards coming to Magic: The Gathering for you: Arena of Glory.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Piotr Dura Image: Wizards of the Coast / Jorge Jacinto

Arena of Glory is a Land card which enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a Mountain. You can tap it to add one Mountain/red mana to your pool, or alternatively tap it and another Mountain to exert the card in order to add two red mana – if that mana is spent on a creature spell, that creature gains haste until the end of turn, meaning you won’t have to deal with summoning sickness and can get it in amongst the action right away. However, this does come at a cost – if you exert a permanent, it won’t untap during your next untap step.

There are two versions of Arena of Glory up for grabs in Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons III, and it’s joined in the set by a whole heap of handy fetch lands to really get a competitive edge on your opponents. Check out the full art for the base card by Jorge Jacinto below:

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Jorge Jacinto

There’s plenty more cards where that came from, and you can have a sneak peek at what to expect at the card gallery here. While Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons III releases on June 14, you can check it out early if you head to a pre-release event at your local WPN store.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Wisnu Tan / Jorge Jacinto