McDonalds Launches Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Collab, Believes In The Heart Of The Cards

McDonald’s Australia is launching a new collaboration, this time for a range of *checks notes* Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty and Friends Happy Meal toys. That’s right, folks, now you too can own a Hello Kitty Dark Magician or Cinnamoroll Blue-Eyes White Dragon plush, just for copping a sneaky Happy Meal from Macca’s.

The 10 limited-edition plush Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty and Friends Happy Meal Toys are available at McDonald’s from Thursday, 16 May for a limited time only and while stocks last. They’ll be available to cop with any Happy Meal purchase via the MyMacca’s App and McDelivery, and in the restaurants nationwide – if you’re keen to rock up to your local Maccy D’s with your duel deck.

Other Hello Kitty and Friends characters getting the Yu-Gi-Oh! Treatment at McDonalds include Keroppi x Kuriboh, Chococat x The Winged Dragon Of Ra, and Pompompurin x Exodia the Forbidden One. Talk about tonal whiplash in the form of a small plush toy. According to the website, different toys will be available each week, so you’ll have to lock in for the long haul to collect them all. The full list of toys is as follows:

Hello Kitty x Dark Magician

Bad Badtz-maru x Red-Eyes Black Dragon

Kuromi x Slifer the Sky Dragon

Cinnamoroll x Blue-Eyes White Dragon

My Melody x Dark Magician Girl

Pompompurin x Exodia the Forbidden One

Keroppi x Kuriboh

Chococat x The Winged Dragon of Ra

Pochacco x Time Wizard

Tuxedosam x Obelisk the Tormentor

How exactly the collaboration between Sanrio’s adorable little guys and the Yu-Gi-Oh! Series and TCG came to be, let alone came to land in Aussie McDonald’s, isn’t quite clear – but I’m so here for it. Believe in the heart of the cards, and in the power of friendship, I guess.

The McDonalds x Yu-Gi-Oh! X Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and Friends Happy Meal collaboration (try saying that three times in a row) is set to launch at McDonald’s around the world including the US, and isn’t the first time we’ve seen pop culture collide with the golden arches, with other countries receiving Pokemon and Multiversus toys in the last twelve months.

Are you keen to cop the Hello Kitty and Friends x Yu-Gi-Oh! McDonald’s Happy Meal toys when they drop later this week? Which is your favourite of the low-key cursed collection? Let us know in the comments.

Image: McDonalds / Studio Gallop / Sanrio / Kotaku Australia