MultiVersus Adds Murderer Jason Voorhees And Matrix Villain Agent Smith

MultiVersus, WB’s Smash Bros. clone which launches next week, has just added two more popular faces to its odd roster: Agent Smith from The Matrix films and Friday The 13th’s hockey-mask-wearing killer Jason Voorhees. Watch out, Fortnite, there’s a new IP fever dream simulator on the block.

Okay, I guess, MultiVersus isn’t really new as it was previously released as part of an extended open beta in that started in 2022. It was then pulled from stores in 2023 as its developers tinkered with the free-to-play platform fighter featuring iconic WB-owned characters like Wonder Woman, Steven Universe, Velma, and uh…Lebron James from Space Jam. And now, MultiVersus is finally returning on May 28 with a few extra friends.

WB Games

On May 20, WB Games released a new launch trailer for MultiVersus featuring previously confirmed characters—including the recently announced Joker voiced by Mark Hamill. But the big news comes at the end of the trailer. Outnumbered by combatants, The Joker calls in some backup in the form of Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith.

WB Games confirmed in a press release that these new characters are part of the game’s first season, Puns & Villainy. Jason and The Joker will be available on May 20, while Agent Smith will be added later in the season.

While WB Games is understandably hyping this up as a big reveal, we already knew these characters were likely going to be in the game thanks to people datamining the beta, which revealed a list of yet-to-be-confirmed fighters that might arrive in MultiVersus in future seasons.

As for confirmed characters, here’s the full list so far as of May 2024:

Agent Smith (Coming later)

Arya Stark

Batman

Black Adam

Bugs Bunny

Finn the Human

GarnetSteven

GizmoGremlins

Harley Quinn

Iron Giant

Jake the Dog

Jason Voorhees

The Joker

LeBron James

Marvin the Martian

Morty Smith

Reindog

Rick Sanchez

Shaggy Rogers

Steven Universe

Stripe

Superman

Taz

Tom and Jerry

Velma Dinkley

Wonder Woman

MultiVersus arrives on May 28 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The game supports full cross-play and cross-progression.