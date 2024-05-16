NieR Devs’ New Mystery Game Is Definitely NieR 3, Right?

If it walks like a duck, sounds like a duck, and has previously developed extremely popular duck-based video games, then it’s fairly safe to say it’s a duck. NieR series producer Yosuke Saito, NieR series director and writer Yoko Taro, and NieR series composer Keiichi Okabe are all working on a new game together, but they aren’t saying whether it’s NieR 3. It’s definitely NieR 3. (Editor’s note: Probably, John. Probably.)

According to Famitsu, via Gematsu, Square Enix executive officer Yosuke Saito has divulged that he’s working on a new project, alongside his former Nier colleagues. “I’ve been thinking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now,” the producer is reported to have said in conversation with Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi. “I’ll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned,” he continued, according to the Gematsu translation.

But about what? What game could they possibly be working on, these people who’ve historically made NieR games together? To add further mystery into the mix, Saito added, “It might be NieR, it might not be NieR. That’s about all I can say for now.”

So it’s NieR then.

Imagine if it weren’t. Imagine if he name-dropped the key team members, literally mentioned the rabidly adored series, and then later announced they were working on a Mischief Makers sequel.

It’d certainly be a good move by Square Enix if it were NieR, as they’ve been in some amount of turmoil of late.

It’s been seven years since the last truly new NieR game, Automata. Of course, 2021 saw the updated remake of 2010’s NieR: Replicant called NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (although don’t forget that Replicant was technically a sequel to the fifth ending of the 2003 Drakengard game, while 2013’s Drakengard 3 was a prequel to the original…). Do we count mobile gacha game NieR Reincarnation? Please send help.

In the same conversation, Saito added that he’s also got staff working on another, entirely original project, explaining that “I can’t devote my time to that fully,” but that “it’s turning into something quite interesting. I’m looking forward to the day we can announce it.”