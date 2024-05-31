Now This Is A Goddamned Video Game

Keep your Overwatch clones. Your live service BS. This is it.
Traditional platformers are back, and I am alive. In a State of Play full of desperate Soulslikes and 5v5 shooters bereft of interesting ideas, the Astro Bot trailer moved me. This is the real shit, and it stood out because of that.
Astro Bot GOTY 2024 sweep starts now, believe it.
