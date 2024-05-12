One Of The Greatest PC Strategy Games Ever Finally Returns This Week

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, its another avalanche of fantastic indies to keep you entertained over the mid-year dry spell. However, there are a couple of major releases from larger studios in the mix this week.

Homeworld 3 stirs the elder millennial strategy heads from their slumber this week, reviving one of the most unique and revered sci-fi strategy games ever made. It’s been a long road to launch for Homeworld 3 and the reviews aren’t in yet (at the time of writing anyway). We wait to see how this franchise re-launch will fare.

The Rogue Prince of Persia, the new roguelike from the team behind Dead Cells, goes into early access this week on PC. It’s the second PoP game to launch this year and comes extremely quickly on the heels of January’s excellent Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Can Evil Empire do it again?

Ghost of Tsushima, one of the best PlayStation exclusives of the PS4 era, finds its way to PC this week and I’m very excited for my PC-lifer mates to get their hands on this one. Praying for a sequel announce at the Summer Game Fest adjacent State of Play.

Lorelai and the Laser Eyes is a game I have heard an insane amount of industry buzz about behind closed doors. There are a lot of developers looking at this game and seeing something they really like in it. That means you should be paying attention. Reviews out this week, I’m expecting big things.

Keep an eye out as well for Mullet Madjack, a game that simply looks like something I will enjoy a great deal.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

May 14

Biomutant (NS)

Retail

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Sea of Stars (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4)

Retail

Starcrawlers Chimera (PC)

The Land Beneath Us (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

May 15

Braid: Anniversary Edition (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Dread Delusion (PC)

Men of War II (PC)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (PC)

Early Access

May 16

Baladins (PC)

Cozy Caravan (PC)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PC)

Lorelai and the Laser Eyes (PC, NS)

Mullet Madjack (PC)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

May 17

Die by the Blade (PC)

Morbid: The Lords of Ire (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Robobeat (PC)

Still Joking (PC)

Tokyo Cooking (NS)