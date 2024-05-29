Our Favorite Cosplay From C2E2 2024

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (more commonly known as C2E2), has taken place every spring since 2010. This year’s convention, spread out over three days in April and held at McCormick Place, a huge, multi-level convention center, brought the kinds of high-quality cosplay we’ve come to expect from the con.

On display this year were everything from tongue-in-cheek versions of Dune Part Two characters to astonishingly detailed sets of armor from Monster Hunter, Game of Thrones, and Dark Souls. Of course, there were also some sexy scaries thrown in the mix. We collected our favorite looks right here for you to enjoy.

As usual, these stellar images from C2E2 2024 were provided by Mineralblu, the cosplay photographer who contributed to our gathering of other great con looks like Katsucon 2024 and last year’s Anime NYC. Check out Mineralblu’s cosplay video below, and click through to see the best looks from C2E2 2024.

Mineralblu

Mihawk, One Piece

The embroidery on the lapels, the stones on the sword, the contacts! The devil is in the details.

House of Healing Nurses, Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Mineralblu

I think an obscure cosplay is the best cosplay. They could have just been Karlach and Shadowheart, but no, they’re the freaky little House of Healing nurses. Brilliant.

Sister, Kubo and the Two Strings

The Sisters scare the shit out of me, and this cosplay does the same.

The Hound, Game of Thrones

Gender-bent Hound, hell yes. The scar! The chainmail! The giant helmet!

Dune Part Two Crew

I love that three of them said, “Let us be the bedazzled, ethereal Bene Gesserit, and you can be a worm.”

Onion Knight, Dark Souls

Image: Mineralblu

Praise the Onion Knight! Look at this adorable helm!

Glamrock Bonnie, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Image: Mineralblu

I cannot believe a person is in there. This is incredible! This is movie-quality work.

Nurse, Silent Hill

I love when femmes do cosplay because they pay attention to every single damn detail from the tip of their fingers (these off-white colored nails) to the top of their head. Scary, sexy, no notes.

Hannibal and Handler, Silence of the Lambs

I like this cosplay because Hannibal gets to be wheeled around the convention floor all day. Love a low-effort cannibal.

Azure Star Lord, Monster Hunter World

As someone who just finally learned how to sew so I could put buttons back on things, I cannot fathom the talent, time, and patience you must have in order to create something like this. It’s exquisite. Look at the details on the mask and the pauldrons!

Vault Boy & Securitron, Fallout: New Vegas

A more playful, cartoonish take on Fallout cosplay, which nails the games’ tone.

Iceborne, Monster Hunter World

Look at the little bits of ice that this cosplayer added to their armor and boots! So brilliant.

Seraphim, Sakizou

This is one of those cosplays that would stop you in your tracks if you saw it in person. The light-up crown, the massive wings (the individual feathers oh my god), the staff, the gorgeous makeup—this is really beautiful work. Impeccably made, impeccably styled, this is the blueprint.

Vault Dweller, Fallout

With the success of the Amazon TV series, I have a feeling we’re going to see a lot of Fallout cosplays at upcoming conventions. This is a pretty damn good one though, with some really amazing details.

Padmé Amidala, Star Wars

This cosplayer chose to do the Clone Wars animated series version of Padmé, which kicks ass.

Prince

Hell yeah.

Akasha, Queen of the Damned

Queen of the Damned was one of my favorite of the aughts-era monster movie trend. Aaliyah is incredible in it, and watching it now is a poignant reminder of the sheer and total loss that was the actor and singer’s death. This cosplay looks incredible, the makeup is on-point, and she even looks like Aaliyah. I love it.

Vox and Alastor, Hazbin Hotel

Image: Mineralblu

I know nothing about this show, but I do know that these costumes must have taken ages to make. The tailoring, the vibrant colors, the perfect makeup, this is really top-tier stuff.