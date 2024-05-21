Paradox’s The Sims Rival Life By You Has Been Delayed, Again

Life By You, the ambitious open world life simulator led by former Sims studio head Rod Humble, has been delayed indefinitely just two weeks out from its planned early access launch.

Previously set to release into Early Access on June 4, Life By You has now been delayed, and studio Paradox Tectonic has chosen not to set a new release date. “This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game,” Mattias Lilja, Deputy CEO of Paradox Interactive said in a statement. “However, we believe that additional development time is needed.”

“While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet,” the statement continues.

Life By You has been delayed multiple times since it was first revealed in 2023. Originally, The Sims competitor was set to launch in September 2023 before being delayed to March 2024 and finally to June 4. Multiple delays and setbacks don’t always bode well, although given the recent backlash over the state of Cities: Skylines 2 on release (as well as its DLC, which launched so poorly refunds were offered), Paradox is likely treading carefully so as not to suffer a repeat performance.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the launch of Life By You since the Life Sim was first announced. Many have been waiting for the day a worthy challenger to The Sims arose, and the reveal of the Paradox Tectonic title seemed to herald that day was finally on the horizon. The title promises a deep level of player control, with the goal of becoming “one of the most open world and moddable life simulation games.” Players can have real-language conversations, build their own houses, and create highly customised characters and stories along the way. It seems like the lofty goal of a highly modular game with deeply unique player experiences may have been overly ambitious for the development timeframe allotted.

An indefinite delay is generally not a good sign for the future of any title, although Paradox Tectonic seems confident that Life By You will launch, even if it can’t confirm exactly when that’ll be just yet. Perhaps not confirming a new release window is for the best to avoid any further delay announcements and disappointment from waiting fans, who will have to hang tight for further news on when they can finally pick up the game and get stuck into it.

Image: Paradox Tectonic