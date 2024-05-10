People Watched More Fallout Than Bluey And Grey’s Anatomy Combined

Amazon’s Fallout TV show, which premiered last month, was a big success and has already been greenlit for a second season. However, new data reveals that it is likely Amazon’s biggest show ever and was also one of the most watched things in April, beating out shows like Bluey, Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS.

The Fallout TV show premiered on April 10 to rave reviews from critics and fans. The series led to a massive surge of interest in the post-apocalyptic video game franchise the show is based on. Basically, every Fallout game became more popular than ever after the show aired. And while we knew Fallout was a success—thanks to vague data from Amazon and the announcement of a second season—new ratings data from Nielsen reveals that the show was an even bigger hit than we first thought.

Screenshot: Nielsen / Kotaku

As reported by Deadline on May 11, TV and streaming ratings monitoring company Nielsen revealed the most watched shows during the week that Fallout premiered on Amazon. And that data shows that the video game adaptation racked up an impressive 2.9 billion viewed minutes, making it the most-watched show that week. It beat out number two, Bluey on Disney+, by over a billion minutes.

In fact, it was more popular than Bluey and number three on the list—Grey’s Anatomy—combined.

According to Deadline, this data indicated that this is Amazon’s most popular show yet, beating out Reacher’s best week by about a billion minutes. As noted by the outlet, Nielsen reported that 70 percent of viewers that week only watched about the first four episodes, so it’s likely that data for the following weeks will see Fallout continue to top the Nielsen charts.

So yeah, looking at this data, it’s not a surprise that Amazon ordered up another season as fast as possible. I’d even guess that there are talks at Amazon about at least one spin-off in the future based on these huge numbers. In other words: If you liked the Fallout TV show, I’d wager a stack of caps that there is a lot more coming in the future.

