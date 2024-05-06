PlayStation: Just Kidding, You Don’t Need A PSN Account For Helldivers 2 After All

Never mind, you don’t need a PlayStation account for Helldivers 2 anymore.

After a weekend of what can be best described as fucking chaos, PlayStation has decided to back down on mandatory PSN accounts for Helldivers 2 players on Steam. The news that PlayStation would require PC players to create a free PlayStation Network account in order to keep playing the game landed late on Friday afternoon and immediately torpedoed three months of uncommonly good vibes around the smash-hit co-op shooter.

Steam stalwarts were aggrieved (but when are they not?), and the devs and their community managers were seemingly ill-equipped to deal with the blowback. Review bombings began late Friday night and continued in earnest across the weekend. Things worsened when the game was pulled from Steam in numerous regions where PlayStation Network is not available in preparation for the policy change. Steam even seemed happy to keep issuing refunds as players appealed to their libertarian sensibilities around ‘forced legal agreements’.

It was an unqualified mess and one for which PlayStation could only blame itself.

Now, PlayStation says, the account enforcement deadline, which had been scheduled for May 6, will no longer go ahead.

Below, you’ll find PlayStation’s full message to Helldivers 2 players:

Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward. We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.

“We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable” is maybe the nicest way of saying, “PC fanboys scare the absolute piss out of us,” I think I’ve ever heard. This is an unusual and probably unfamiliar situation for PlayStation, which rarely finds itself in a position where it needs to apologise and reverse course on anything.

Anyway, there you go. After much screaming and refunding, democracy prevails.

Update 4:24 PM AEST: Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt has posted thanking PlayStation for reversing course. As he has for most of the weekend, Pilestedt’s post pretty clearly lays the blame for the situation at Sony’s feet.

Firstly, I am impressed by the willpower of the @helldivers2 community and your ability to collaborate. Secondly I want to thank our partners and friends at @PlayStation for quickly and effectively making the decision to leave PSN linking optional. We together want to set a new standard for what a live game is, and how developers and community can support each other to create the best game experiences.

Image: PlayStation