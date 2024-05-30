PlayStation State Of Play: All The Trailers, From Silent Hill 2 To Concord

PlayStation State of Play has returned, just ahead of Summer Game Fest. Today’s showcase has wrapped up, and is a shorter one than we’re used to from Sony – it featured around 14 games across the PS5 and PSVR 2 hardware platforms. The just over half-hour long showcase had plenty of release date and console release announcements, reveals, and gameplay deep dives for titles like Concord, Dynasty Warriors Origins, and Silent Hill. While it seems like PlayStation is keeping its cards close to its chest for any major blockbuster announcements for now, we got a look in at what the back half of 2024 and beyond is going to look like for console players. We’ve also collated all the PlayStation State of Play trailers for you to check out, to save you wading through the full showcase.

Below, you’ll find every State of Play trailer to debut during the showcase. We’ll be live-blogging the show as it happens and adding trailers as they come to hand, so check back often for the latest.

Concord

Concord is set to launch on August 23, 2024.

God of War Ragnarök

PlayStation announced God of War Ragnarök’s imminent PC release on September 19.

Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins will launch in 2025.

Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki is getting a PS5 beta later this year.

Ballad of Antara

Ballad of Antara will launch in 2025.

Skydance’s Behemoth

Skydance’s Behemoth will launch on PSVR2.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals console closed beta arrives July 2024.

Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is in development for PS5.

Until Dawn

Until Dawn is coming to PS5 and PC in Fall (that’s Spring for us Aussies) 2024.

Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile early access is set to launch soon.

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 launches on PS5 October 8, 2024.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds will launch in 2025.

Astro Bot

Astro Bot comes to PS5 on September 6, 2024.