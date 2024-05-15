Quickly Kill AI Robot Billionaires Or Die In This New Great Anime FPS

I think most people will agree the future doesn’t look too promising. Between crappy AI replacing real humans and billionaires controlling more and more of the world, things seem a bit bleak, I’d say. So Mullet Madjack, a new retro-inspired, anime-themed, first-person shooter on PC, comes at a perfect time. It’s a fast-paced, action-packed game where you use guns, knives, kicks, and bombs to kill rich AI-powered robot billionaires who have turned humanity into a massive, ever-consuming audience. In other words, it’s catharsis in the form of a boomer shooter. Oh, and it’s also one of the best games I’ve played this year.

Out May 15 on Steam, Mullet Madjack tasks you with saving an influencer who has been kidnapped by evil robillionaires for reasons that are so good I won’t spoil them here. But suffice to say, these AI/human/robot hybrid monsters are greedy and dangerous, and will end up destroying everything if they aren’t stopped. And that’s where you come in.

Hammer95 Studios Hammer95 Studios

You arrive at a large building and have to fight your way up each floor as quickly as you can to make sure the audience of humans watching the violence doesn’t get bored. You only have 10 seconds to finish each floor, but killing robots, blowing shit up, and doing cool moves gives you extra time. And if you fail, you die. But don’t worry, you’ll get another chance, albeit back on the bottom floor. The audience is never satisfied. Not even death is an escape in Mullet Madjack. Sorry.

Unlike other recent retro shooters—like Boltgun and Hrot—which are often about exploring open levels, finding secrets, and using keys to progress through locked doors, Mullet Madjack is different. This is a game all about speed and style. You’ll finish most levels without killing every AI-infused monster that you encounter. You just need to kill enough to stay alive, keep the timer going, and make it to the next exit.

Less Doom and more Hades

And unlike other boomer shooters, you aren’t picking up new weapons or ammo. Instead, Madjack is structured more like a roguelike. Between each floor, you get a chance to unlock an upgrade or new ability. As you defeat super-rich robots every 10 floors, the lore of Mullet Madjack is revealed more and more, though I didn’t need that carrot on the stick to keep playing.

Even if Mullet Madjack didn’t have killer, ‘80s anime style and fantastic worldbuilding, I’d still recommend it in a heartbeat because the combat is just that good. It starts out simple enough, but as you work your way up the tower more layers are added, including useful shortcuts, platforming, weapon upgrades, acid floors, double jumps, and more cool shit I don’t want to spoil here.

Screenshot: Hammer95 Studios / Kotaku

But it doesn’t overwhelm you with all of this at once. No, it eases you in and lets you get a grip on the controls, and the flow of combat, before it adds a bit more. And then more. And then more.

After a few hours of Mullet Madjack your gameplay will look like an impossible mess to people who haven’t played it. But it never feels like that while you’re sliding around or kicking robots into vending machines. That’s thanks to the vibrant and easy-to-read design of the world and its enemies.

Fast and funny

Even at 100mph, I always felt in control and knew what was happening, which isn’t a brag on my part. It’s a compliment to the developer who was able to create something that plays so fast and looks so wild, but never feels confusing or messy.

Screenshot: Hammer95 Studios / Kotaku

It’s also an incredibly funny game, too. Mullet Madjack’s future is one where giant corporations sell you things as silly (and worthless) as a pack of action movie one-liners to spout off during combat. Your main character is constantly shouting anti-capitalist chants at the start of each level, some of which make sense, and others that feel like maybe this mullet-sporting gun-nut isn’t all there.

Madjack also includes nods to old video games and late ‘80s entertainment, including turn-based RPGs and Tamagotchis. There’s truly something for everyone.

In 2024, billionaires and AI have become some of our biggest enemies. So it’s nice to have Mullet Madjack, a game that lets me mow down a bunch of rich-robot assholes using assault rifles and shotguns. It’s even better that the game is one of 2024’s best, thanks to its solid world-building, awesome visuals, and incredibly fast action. The future might suck, but at least it’ll be fun!

Mullet Madjack launches on Steam in Aus on May 16.