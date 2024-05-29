Sony Announces Smaller PlayStation Showcase Featuring 14 Games

Sony’s big summer PlayStation showcase has turned out to be a smaller State of Play event scheduled for May 30. The company announced it will include updates on new first-party games coming to PlayStation 5 as well as PS VR2.

Editor’s note: For start times in Australia and New Zealand, click here. — David.

The upcoming State of Play broadcast will run just over 30 minutes long and kick-off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 30. Sony promised updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 games, including projects from internal PlayStation Studios. That rundown is in line with the company’s previous comments to investors that 2024 would see no major new sequels to its popular existing franchises like Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us.

What is likely to be shown during the event are further glimpses of Sony’s big live service push for the PS5, including sci-fi online shooter Concord from Firewalk Studios and possibly Fairgame$, the online heist game from Haven Studios. What fans have really been waiting on, however, are updates for major single-player projects. Santa Monica Studio, for example, is believed to be working on a brand new IP. There are also rumors of a new Astro Bot game possibly being in the works and that God of War Ragnarök will be the next console exclusive blockbuster to make the jump to PC.

Sony recently acknowledged that PS5 is in the second half of its life-cycle, and that period has seen a big shakeup within the broader PlayStation division. Former CEO Jim Ryan stepped down in April and will now be replaced by co-CEOs Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino. There were a number of layoffs earlier this year across several internal studios like Guerrilla Games and Insomniac Games. Sony’s London Studio was closed, while several projects were cancelled, the most notable of which was The Last of Us Online.

The next major first-party release for Sony is currently The Final Shape, Bungie’s climactic resolution to 10-years of storytelling across Destiny 1 and 2. It’s likely that will also make an appearance during the State of Play, though fans will be just as eager if not more to learn about how things are going with Marathon, the studio’s upcoming extraction shooter. Originally planned to come out this year, it was instead delayed until 2025.

