Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Star Wars Outlaws In Australia

We’re getting a new Star Wars game, and it doesn’t look like it involves Jedis or the Skywalker family. Hard to believe, I know. Announced by Ubisoft back in 2021, we got a few glimpses of Star Wars Outlaws mid-last year, while a recent trailer gave us our best look at the game’s story.

Set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws follows Kay, an up-and-coming scoundrel, who finds herself in hot water after crossing a new crime family.

Set in the galaxy’s rough Outer Rim, you’ll be pulling together Kay’s crew while also building her reputation with the various crime factions. These include the Hutts, the Pykes and even Crimson Dawn, which is being led by Qi’Ra, from the underrated Solo: A Star Wars Story. In terms of gameplay, Outlaws is taking an open-world route, where your dialogue choices and actions will determine your reputation within the universe’s seedy underworld – both good and bad.

Will they reveal that Kay is actually Luke Skywalker’s second cousin twice removed? It is Star Wars after all, so the odds aren’t zero.

Here’s where you can preorder the many editions of Star Wars Outlaws for cheap, ahead of its release on August 30.

Where can you get Star Wars Outlaws for cheap?

Image: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws is set to retail for $109.95, but you can currently preorder it for $79 through Mighty Ape for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. After that, the next cheapest price comes from Amazon Australia, Big W and JB Hi-Fi, which are both listing Star Wars Outlaws for $89. However, Amazon has a slight edge with free shipping.

Regardless of where you preorder Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack that includes a Trailblazer spaceship and a speeder bike cosmetic. Also, any physical copies of Star Wars Outlaws will also require an internet connection to install the game.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Star Wars Outlaws in Australia:

Mighty Ape : $79 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS5 | Xbox) Amazon Australia : $89 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping

: $89 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping Big W : $89 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $89 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $99.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $99.95 (PS5 | Xbox) EB Games : $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox) Microsoft Store : $109.95 (Standard)

: $109.95 (Standard) PlayStation Store: $109.95 (Standard)

Where can you get Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition for cheap?

Image: Ubisoft

There’s also the Gold Edition of Star Wars Outlaws. This includes the base game and a season pass, which covers two upcoming story pack DLCs, along with instant unlocks for the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission and the Kessell Runner cosmetics for Kay and Nix. The Gold Edition will also give you early access to Star Wars Outlaws on August 27, three days before the release date.

Here’s where you can preorder the Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition for cheap in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $169 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping

: $169 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping Big W : $169 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $169 (PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $169 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $169 (PS5 | Xbox) EB Games : $169.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $169.95 (PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $169.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $169.95 (PS5 | Xbox) Microsoft Store : $169.95 (Gold)

: $169.95 (Gold) PlayStation Store : $169.95 (Gold)

: $169.95 (Gold) Mighty Ape: $179 (PS5 | Xbox)

Image: Ubisoft

EB Games is also offering an exclusive Special Edition, which includes everything that comes with the standard edition of the game, along with the Sabacc Shark Character Pack (cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, and Nix).

EB Games: $109.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

It’s a similar story with the JB Hi-Fi exclusive Limited Edition. This version of Star Wars Outlaws comes with everything in the standard edition, plus a bonus Rogue Infiltrator Character Pack (cosmetics for Kay and Nix).

JB Hi-Fi: $89 (PS5 | Xbox)

There’s also the Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws, but console editions are only available digitally through the PlayStation and Microsoft stores. The Ultimate Edition includes everything from the Gold Edition, plus the Rogue Infiltrator cosmetic bundle, Sabacc Shark cosmetic bundle and a digital art book for the game.

Microsoft Store : $199.95 (Ultimate)

: $199.95 (Ultimate) PlayStation Store: $199.95 (Ultimate)

If you’re looking to grab Star Wars Outlaws for PC, you’ve got three options – the Epic Store, Green Man Gaming or the Ubisoft Store, all of which are offering the title’s various editions at full price.

Epic Store : $99.95 (Standard) | $159.95 (Gold) | $189.95 (Ultimate)

: $99.95 (Standard) | $159.95 (Gold) | $189.95 (Ultimate) Green Man Gaming : $99.95 (Standard) | $159.95 (Gold) | $189.95 (Ultimate)

: $99.95 (Standard) | $159.95 (Gold) | $189.95 (Ultimate) Ubisoft Store: $99.95 (Standard) | $159.95 (Gold) | $189.95 (Ultimate)

The standard edition of Star Wars Outlaws launches on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in Australia on August 30. The Gold Edition will be available three days earlier on August 27.

Image: Ubisoft/Kotaku Australia